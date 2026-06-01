Persistent Systems: Persistent to Expand Eastern European Presence to Advance AI-Led Platform Transformation

European nearshore delivery capabilities to support the next generation of AI-enabled enterprise operations

TALLINN, Estonia and PUNE, India, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, today announced the signing of an agreement to expand its Eastern European presence through the integration of a specialized team of more than 90 professionals from Concise, a Tallinn-headquartered software engineering and IT consulting company. Subject to closing conditions, the transaction will strengthen Persistent's European nearshore delivery network and enhance its ability to help enterprises evolve large-scale digital infrastructure and globally integrated operations.

As enterprises accelerate investments in AI-enabled operations and modern digital infrastructure, demand is increasing for partners that can modernize core systems, support governance requirements and provide regional delivery capabilities at a global scale. Persistent continues to strengthen its position in this evolving market through investments in strategic delivery hubs, advanced platform capabilities and specialized AI expertise.

Key Highlights

Upon completion, the transaction will:

Expand Persistent's Eastern European and nearshore delivery footprint

Establish strategic delivery centers in Tallinn and Tartu, Estonia

Strengthen capabilities across AI-led product engineering, distributed systems and cloud-native technologies

Enhance expertise supporting mobility, logistics, smart infrastructure and connected ecosystems globally

The establishment of delivery centers in Tallinn and Tartu would expand Persistent's European footprint and strengthen its nearshore delivery model for clients across the region. Estonia's advanced digital ecosystem and deep technology talent base will provide a strong foundation for supporting AI-led transformation requiring governance alignment and stronger regional engagement. The expansion also aims to strengthen Persistent's relationship and depth of expertise with a strategic customer in the enterprise mobility segment in the region.

The team brings experience supporting large-scale digital environments across mobility, logistics, smart infrastructure and payments.

Kuljesh Puri, Executive Vice President, Communications, Media and Technology, Persistent

"Enterprises are increasingly rearchitecting core systems and digital infrastructure to support AI-enabled operations, automation and globally connected business environments. This is accelerating demand for partners that can modernize complex operational systems, integrate AI into critical workflows and support globally distributed operations at scale.

This expansion will strengthen Persistent's position in AI-led platform transformation while deepening our presence across Eastern Europe. Estonia's strong digital ecosystem and technology talent base make it an important addition to our global delivery network and enhance our ability to support clients seeking faster execution, stronger regional engagement and large-scale modernization programs across Europe and other strategic global markets."

Markko Abel, Owner, Concise

"Our teams have built strong capabilities in developing and scaling platforms that support real-time, high-volume environments. Becoming part of Persistent allows us to extend this work within a larger global ecosystem. It creates new opportunities for our engineers while ensuring continuity for clients as they expand and modernize their platforms."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 27,500 employees located in 21 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

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