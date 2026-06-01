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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 11:54 Uhr
140 Leser
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Svalner Atlas joins forces with Ryan to create leading European tax and transaction advisory firm with global reach

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Svalner Atlas | Advisors has entered into an agreement to join forces with Ryan, the world's largest independent tax services and software provider. The transaction marks a significant milestone in Svalner Atlas' growth journey and substantially strengthens Ryan's presence and capabilities in the European market.

Founded through the combination of leading independent advisory firms across Northern Europe, Svalner Atlas has established itself as one of the region's premier independent tax and transaction advisory groups, with over 450 professionals across multiple European markets.

"Over the past years, we have built a highly respected firm with an exceptional team, a strong entrepreneurial culture, and a client offering that combines local expertise with international reach," said Viktor Sandberg, Group CEO of Svalner Atlas. "By joining Ryan, a firm that shares our entrepreneurial mindset, commitment to quality, and ambition to build a leading international advisory platform, we gain access to a stronger platform for continued growth, expanded capabilities, and broader international reach, while remaining true to our culture and client-centric approach."

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Ryan is widely recognized as a leading global tax services and software provider. With more than 7,100 professionals spanning multiple continents, Ryan combines deep tax expertise with innovative technology to help organizations manage complexity, reduce tax burden, and unlock capital for growth. The firm serves many of the world's largest multinational companies through a comprehensive suite of tax advisory, compliance, recovery, advocacy, and technology solutions.

"This transaction is an important milestone in Ryan's continued European growth strategy," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "Svalner Atlas Advisors has built an exceptional reputation for delivering cross-border tax and transaction advisory services across the region. Their strong local presence, international reach, and client-focused culture align closely with Ryan's values and strategic vision."

The transaction represents a successful exit for Consolid, the Stockholm-based private equity firm that backed Svalner Atlas at its formation in 2023 and supported the group's expansion across the Nordics and Benelux. This move creates a powerful platform for continued expansion across Europe, strengthening support for multinational clients, private equity firms, and large international businesses through highly specialized advisory services. The combination of Svalner Atlas' deep advisory expertise with Ryan's global scale and technology-enabled capabilities creates new opportunities for long-term value creation for clients and employees alike.

Svalner Atlas will, for the time being, continue to operate under its existing brand with its current leadership team and organizational structure, ensuring continuity for clients and employees. Viktor Sandberg will continue as President of Northern Europe and take a seat on the Ryan Tax Holdings board.

For more information contact:

Svalner Atlas: Frida Rydin, Group COO
E-mail: frida.rydin@svalneratlas.com

Ryan: Melodie Elliott, Director, Public Relations
E-mail: melodie.elliott@ryan.com

Consolid: Jonas Halldén, CFO
E-mail: Jonas.hallden@consolid.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/svalner-atlas/r/svalner-atlas-joins-forces-with-ryan-to-create-leading-european-tax-and-transaction-advisory-firm-wi,c4355781

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/svalner-atlas/i/saa-x-ryan,c3542513

SAA x Ryan

https://news.cision.com/svalner-atlas/i/viktor-sandberg,c3542535

Viktor Sandberg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/svalner-atlas-joins-forces-with-ryan-to-create-leading-european-tax-and-transaction-advisory-firm-with-global-reach-302786956.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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