The Best Mommy Makeover In Seattle Is By Dr. Javad Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Interest in mommy makeover procedures continues to grow as more patients seek surgical solutions for physical changes following pregnancy and weight fluctuations. Patients researching the procedure often evaluate surgeon experience, surgical approach and recovery planning when selecting a provider for mommy makeover. In this case, plastic surgeon Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic is frequently referenced in online searches, patient consultations and cosmetic surgery comparisons for providing one of the best mommy makeover procedures in Seattle .

Surgical Techniques that Differentiate Dr. Sajan's Procedures from others

Pregnancy often leaves behind loose skin, stretch marks, weakened abdominal muscles and changes in breast volume that do not resolve through diet or exercise alone. According to Allure Esthetic, Dr. Sajan's surgical philosophy centers on tailoring each procedure to the patient's anatomy rather than applying a uniform template across cases. Mommy makeover involves a combination of multiple surgeries such as breast augmentation, breast lift, and tummy tuck.

There are several techniques that distinguish Dr. Sajan's mommy makeover practice:

Drainless tummy tuck technique : One of the most unique features used by Dr. Sajan is to utilize progressive tension sutures, an advanced closure method that often eliminates the need for post-operative drains. The technique is designed to reduce fluid buildup and improve post-operative comfort during recovery.

Diastasis recti muscle repair : Rather than performing a generalized abdominal tightening, Dr. Sajan maps each case to the patient's actual muscle separation pattern, repairing the rectus abdominis with internal sutures designed to restore core integrity, not just surface flatness.

Auto-augmentation breast lift : Also known as Auto-Augmentation Mastopexy, is a breast lift technique for women experiencing volume loss without the need of implants. Dr. Sajan uses specialized breast lifting techniques that reposition the patient's own breast tissue to restore upper-pole fullness, an option not widely offered in standard practices.

VASER and high-definition liposuction : Dr. Sajan uses High definition ultrasound-assisted liposuction to refine the waistline, flanks and back, contouring areas that traditional liposuction often overlooks. Traditional liposuction targets larger chunks of fats under the body. Here with HD ultrasound liposuction, Dr. Sajan is able to remove the smaller quantities of fat between the skin and the muscle.

Precise Attention to Scar Placement and Recovery

Another distinguishing part of Dr. Sajan's mommy makeover is his attention to incision planning and scar management. According to Allure Esthetic, procedures such as tummy tuck, breast lift or breast augmentation, the scar location is an important part of surgical planning. Dr. Sajan works to minimize visible scarring by using careful incision placement, precise closure techniques and use of structured post-operative scar protocol treatment.

Mommy Makeover Revision Surgery

Dr. Sajan also offers revision mommy makeover surgery . These cases involve concerns such as unexpected pregnancy, contour irregularities, scarring, changes in surgical outcomes over time, capsular contracture, unsatisfactory belly button appearance or others. The practice states that revision planning includes evaluation of previous surgical results and current anatomy, with procedures that include breast surgery, tummy tuck revision, liposuction adjustment or scar revision.

Patients Travel Nationwide for Dr. Sajan's Mommy Makeover Procedure

The clinic states that Dr. Sajan regularly treats patients traveling from across the United States and internationally for mommy makeover surgery and advanced body contouring procedures.

Industry observers note that many patients now research surgeons beyond their local area, often prioritizing surgical expertise, specialized techniques and natural-looking results when selecting a provider. Dr. Sajan's approach emphasizes proportional contouring and individualized body shaping intended to complement the patient's natural frame.

According to the practice, patients frequently seek Dr. Sajan's approach to tummy tuck surgery, breast enhancement and high-definition body contouring. The clinic also notes that virtual consultations and structured recovery planning have contributed to the growing number of out-of-town patients seeking treatment in Seattle.

Recognized Among Leading Mommy Makeover Surgeons in Seattle

Among patients searching for " who does the best mommy makeover in Seattle ," Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic is frequently included in search results and patient comparisons when evaluating mommy makeover providers in the Seattle area.

The clinic states that many patients seeking consultation have already reviewed multiple surgeons before choosing a provider for combination body contouring procedures following pregnancy.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Phone: 206-209-0988

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

Email: info@allureesthetic.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-mommy-makeover-in-seattle-1171856