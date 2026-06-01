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ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 12:02 Uhr
108 Leser
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Sarasota Surgical Arts: Who Does the Best Liposuction in Sarasota?

The Best Liposuction Is Done By Dr. Alberico Sessa

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Liposuction remains one of the most commonly discussed cosmetic surgery procedures for patients seeking to address stubborn fat in areas such as the abdomen, waist, hips, thighs, back, and arms. In Sarasota, determining who performs the best liposuction often comes down to measurable factors including surgical training, body-contouring specialization, patient outcomes, safety standards, procedural experience, and consistency in achieving natural-looking results.

Based on credentials, patient feedback, and recognition within the industry, Dr. Alberico Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts has been frequently recognized in providing one of the best liposuction in Sarasota.

Specialized Training And Credentials

Several factors distinguish Dr. Sessa within the Sarasota cosmetic surgery field. He is certified by both the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, a combination that remains relatively uncommon among cosmetic surgeons.

Dr. Sessa has won Top Doctors award multiple years in a row, SRQ Top Doctors Award and Best Doctor's Award from Florida Magazine. In 2010, Dr. Sessa completed a cosmetic surgery fellowship through the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, an additional year of advanced training focused specifically on cosmetic procedures.

According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, fewer than 100 surgeons nationwide have completed this fellowship program. Dr. Sessa also serves as a board examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, helping evaluate physician competency and certification standards within the specialty. Moreover, the clinic also states that Dr. Sessa has more than 18 years of experience and has performed more than 25,000 surgeries, making him one of the most experienced surgeons to perform liposuction in Sarasota.

Liposuction And Liposuction 360 Procedures

According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa specializes in performing both traditional liposuction and Liposuction 360 procedures. Traditional liposuction is commonly used to treat isolated areas of stubborn fat, including the abdomen, thighs, arms, back, and flanks. Liposuction 360, by comparison, takes a more comprehensive approach by contouring the entire midsection, including the abdomen, waistline, flanks, and lower back, to improve overall body proportion and definition.

AS per the clinic, many patients seeking body contouring procedures now prioritize balanced, natural-looking results rather than aggressive fat removal alone. The practice states that Dr. Sessa customizes each procedure based on the patient's anatomy, skin elasticity, and aesthetic goals to create smoother transitions and more proportionate contours.

Focus On Precision Contouring Techniques

Patients frequently cite Dr. Sessa's technical approach as a key reason for seeking treatment at Sarasota Surgical Arts. The practice states that procedures are customized based on factors including anatomy, skin elasticity, fat distribution, and long-term aesthetic goals.

Dr. Sessa utilizes tumescent liposuction, a widely established technique involving a saline-based solution that helps reduce bleeding, bruising, and postoperative discomfort. In select cases, he also incorporates power-assisted liposuction technology to improve precision and efficiency during fat removal.

Dr. Sessa said the goal of liposuction is to create proportional, natural-looking contours that complement the patient's anatomy rather than focusing solely on fat reduction.

Involvement In Cosmetic Surgery Education

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Sessa remains involved in cosmetic surgery education and physician training. According to Sarasota Surgical Arts and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, he has participated in mentoring cosmetic surgery fellows through accredited training programs involving facial and body contouring procedures.

His work as an oral board examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery also places him in a role evaluating surgeon qualifications and certification standards. Industry observers note that this level of involvement is relatively uncommon among practicing cosmetic surgeons.

Surgical Safety And Facility Accreditation

Sarasota Surgical Arts operates a state-licensed, allowing procedures to be performed in a controlled outpatient setting rather than through a third-party hospital or surgery center.

As patient demand for liposuction and Liposuction 360 procedures continues to increase throughout Southwest Florida, surgeons with specialized cosmetic surgery training, accredited surgical facilities, and anatomy-focused contouring techniques are expected to remain central to patient decision-making when researching cosmetic surgery providers in the Sarasota area.

Media Contact:

Sarasota Surgical Arts
Phone: (941) 923-1736
Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-liposuction-in-sarasota-1171904

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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