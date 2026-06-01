Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Secures Strategic Relationship with Main Line Brands, Franchisor of Mosquito Authority and Pest Authority, One of the Largest Pest Control Franchise Systems in North America

Nature-Cide X2 Plus Selected as Preferred All-Natural Solution

As Customer Demand Trends Toward Natural Pest Control Solutions, Mosquito Authority / Pest Authority Launches Company-Wide Initiative to Integrate Nature-Cide X2 Plus; Med-X to Support Rollout with Marketing, Advertising and Franchisee Education

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Med-X, Inc. ("Med-X" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:MXRX), a leading innovator of all-natural pest control solutions, today announced that it has secured a strategic relationship with Mosquito Authority and Pest Authority, a leader in pest control across North America with over 500 territories spanning 39 states and Canada. Following months of rigorous field testing, Mosquito Authority and Pest Authority has selected the Nature-Cide brand as their preferred solution for natural and green pest control. The relationship represents a significant commercial milestone for the Nature-Cide brand. As consumer and commercial customers increasingly seek safer, more sustainable alternatives to synthetic chemical pesticides, Mosquito Authority (founded in 2002) and its sister brand Pest Authority are now serving hundreds of communities across North America through its network of franchisees with this company-wide initiative to integrate natural pest control options across its service offerings.

Nature-Cide X2 Plus has been selected as the preferred all-natural product to support that initiative, enabling Mosquito Authority and Pest Authority franchisees to grow their businesses with a professional-grade, naturally derived solution. As part of the strategic relationship, Med-X will support the rollout through dedicated marketing, advertising and franchisee education programs.

Nature-Cide Pest Management X2 Plus is formulated using essential oils and naturally derived ingredients to deliver professional-grade pest control without the harmful effects often associated with synthetic chemical pesticides. The product is proven to kill by contact and repel a wide variety of pests including mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, ants and other common insects, making it well-suited for Mosquito Authority and Pest Authority's residential and commercial service applications where safety, sustainability and efficacy are paramount.

Management Commentary

Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X, said: "Entering into this strategic relationship with Mosquito Authority, the largest private mosquito control operation in North America, is a transformative validation of our product's efficacy and commercial viability at scale. This is an organization that services hundreds of communities across the continent, and after months of rigorous field testing they selected Nature-Cide X2 Plus as their preferred all-natural solution. That level of endorsement from an established industry leader speaks directly to the quality and performance of our formulations.

"Mosquito Authority's decision to make this a company-wide initiative reflects the clear industry trend we are seeing toward safer, more natural pest control. We are committed to supporting their growth with dedicated marketing, advertising and educational resources that empower their franchisees in the field, and we believe this strategic relationship has the potential to drive meaningful recurring revenue as Nature-Cide is integrated into their standard service offerings across the country."

Bobby Rycroft, VP of Operations of Mosquito Authority, added: "As one of the largest private pest control operations in North America, we are seeing customers across our service territories increasingly request safer, more natural approaches to pest control. Adopting Nature-Cide X2 Plus as our preferred all-natural solution is part of a broader, company-wide initiative to meet that demand. The marketing, advertising and educational support we are receiving from Med-X enables us to grow our business while delivering the safer, more sustainable services our communities are asking for."

About Mosquito Authority

Founded in 2002, Mosquito Authority is a leading provider of mosquito and tick elimination services, offering superior mosquito control services without commitments or contracts to provide the best defense. Covering over 540 territories in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, Mosquito Authority offers cost-effective, proven systems that are customized to their customer's specific needs. The company's professional mosquito treatments are designed to provide homeowners peace of mind, protecting them from mosquito-borne illnesses with its patented, four-step process that eradicates mosquitoes and prevents their breeding cycle. As the only mosquito control company with its own science department, Mosquito Authority remains at the forefront of technology, offering the latest in preventative products to consistently deliver results for homeowners. With a proven business model and over 20 years of industry-leading knowledge and support, Mosquito Authority was recently featured on the Entrepreneur 2024 Top Low-Cost Franchise list, and the brand is actively seeking franchisees as the brand continues to grow across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

About Pest Authority

Pest Authority is a leading provider of pest control services dedicated to delivering effective, long-lasting solutions for both residential and commercial customers. Covering nearly 275 territories in the United States and Puerto Rico, Pest Authority provides all-season pest control and prevention using its signature BARRIER 360, an exterior treatment that stops infestations before they start, creating a pest-proof perimeter around properties that stops pests from getting inside. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Pest Authority ensures a 100% pest-free guarantee with no contracts, contingent upon state, or commitments. As an established franchise brand in the pest management industry, Pest Authority's services protect homes from a wide range of pests - including ants, carpet beetles, crickets, centipedes, earwigs, millipedes, moths, pill bugs and silverfish - along with other troublesome pests including ticks, termites, bed bugs, rodents and more.

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. (Nasdaq:MXRX) is a leading innovator of biological pest control solutions addressing both consumer and professional markets globally. Nature-Cide - the Company's flagship product line - is a safer, all-natural alternative to conventional chemical products, formulated to kill or repel a wide variety of pests. Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes leveraging strategic partnerships alongside an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar and on-site services presence in key markets. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are statements other than historical facts. When the Company and its management uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, competitive dynamics, regulatory changes, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Med-X Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MXRX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Mosquito and Pest Authority Media Contact

Nakia Medlin, VP of Marketing

Main Line Brands

nmedlin@mainlinebrands.com

SOURCE: Med-X, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/med-x-secures-strategic-relationship-with-main-line-brands-franchisor-1171907