Key Highlights

2026 drilling to focus on two priority target areas: Loki, a potential new discovery area, and Tatiggaq, a known high-grade uranium discovery with expansion potential.

Loki drilling will test unconformity-style uranium potential, including a 4 km gravity anomaly, and highly altered uranium-enriched sandstone.

Tatiggaq drilling will target expansion of high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization, which remains open along strike and at depth.

Aberdeen remains one of the most compelling uranium discovery opportunities in the Thelon Basin, with multiple high-priority targets and both sandstone-hosted and basement-hosted uranium potential.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Geiger Energy Corp. (TSXV: BEEP) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Geiger" or the "Company") is pleased that it has completed its supply mobilization with exploration set to begin the last week in June on the Aberdeen Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut (Figure 1).

The 2026 program will focus on the Loki and Tatiggaq target areas, where prior drilling has confirmed strong uranium fertility, extensive alteration, and encouraging mineralization. At Loki, Geiger has intersected the first uranium mineralization at the unconformity within Thelon Formation sandstone at relatively shallow depths, alongside a large alteration system analogous to those associated with major Athabasca Basin uranium deposits. At Tatiggaq, the Company is advancing a high-grade basement-hosted uranium discovery that remains open for expansion.

Targeting is focused on the structural traps that have driven alteration and uranium enrichment, with the objective of making the first true high-grade uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin. Tatiggaq is already a high-grade uranium prospect; the opportunity now is to systematically drill it and define the size, continuity, and growth potential of the mineralized system.

"Our objective is to discover and define significant high-grade uranium mineralization in the Thelon Basin. We believe the Thelon Basin represents the last major undeveloped high-grade uranium district in the world, and Geiger controls one of the strongest land positions to unlock that potential. This summer's program is focused on our two highest-priority opportunities: Loki and Tatiggaq. At Loki, we are targeting what could become the first true unconformity-style uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin. At Tatiggaq, we are advancing a known high-grade uranium discovery that remains open for meaningful expansion along strike and at depth. Together, these targets give Geiger both discovery potential and growth potential in what we believe could emerge as the world's next major uranium district," said Rebecca Hunter, President and CEO of Geiger Energy Corp.





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Watch: Rebecca Hunter discusses mobilization and drilling plans at Aberdeen

Figure 1: Project map showing the property and the Aberdeen Camp.

Figure 2: Loki target area overlying magnetic image. Interpreted faults in white and outline of gravity anomaly in red. Historical holes in black (2011), red (2024), purple (2025) and yellow are proposed 2026 drill hole targets.

Figure 3: Loki target area, east-looking cross section with historical holes and some of the proposed holes in purple testing the north fault and the inferred sandstone unconformity contact.

Figure 4: Proposed drill hole targets in yellow. Targeting main ENE-trending mineralized fault that hosts Tatiggaq Main and West zones. Other targets following up subparallel structures. Background image is residual gravity. Red planes are modelled fault zones.

Figure 5: Tatiggaq anomaly cross-section looking north. The Tatiggaq West and Main are inferred to be plunging deeper along strike and the proposed holes (yellow) are aimed at targeting at deeper depths along the main Tatiggaq Fault zone.

Aberdeen Project Overview

Loki Targeting

The Loki area hosts the first intersections of uranium mineralization in the Thelon Formation sandstone at the unconformity and extensive alteration of the sandstone column, which is analogous to what is observed above high-grade deposits in the Athabasca Basin.

Approximately 10 holes are proposed to test the 4 km gravity anomaly. The main area of focus for this summer will be 50 to 100 m step outs to the north of TAT25-006 targeting an interpreted E-trending fault and its intersection with the sandstone unconformity. The drill holes are aimed at chasing up highly-altered and uranium-enriched sandstone. Depending on results targeting will be modified. A central and southern E-trending fault may be targeted depending on the northern most fault results.

Tatiaggaq Targeting

The Tatiggaq prospect is a high-grade basement-hosted zone consisting of 2 pods over a 300 m area. The extent of the 1.5 km gravity anomaly that hosts the Tatiggaq Prospect remains open to testing along strike and at depth. In 2024, a new showing (up to 0.79% U3O8 over 0.1 m1) was discovered within the gravity anomaly to the north of the Tatiggaq prospect and also requires follow up. First, systematic step outs are planned along the main uranium-hosting ENE-trending fault trend (Tatiggaq Fault) to delineate additional pods and step-outs to the northeast. It is anticipated that the fertile trend may be plunging moderately as it extends northeast so some of the targeting will focus a bit deeper (~300 to 400 m). The remaining drill holes are largely targeting less than 300 m depth. Second, other drill holes are planned targeting sub-parallel faults that have demonstrated elevated radioactivity and favourable geophysical anomalies. These will be tested based on time, budget and results.

Tatiggaq is located 5 km west of Orano's Andrew Lake Deposit and is a key asset to develop to complement the known basement-hosted uranium resources in the area.

Other Targets

If time and budget allows Nymeria, Thor, Mammoth and Qavvik are slated for priority drill testing for both sandstone-hosted and basement-hosted uranium mineralization systems.

1See Forum News Release dated January 13, 2025 "Forum Announces Final Assay Results from Tatiggaq: Drill intercept identifies potential new zone 300 metres north of the Tatiggaq Deposit."

About Geiger

Geiger controls approximately 338,000 hectares in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and 95,519 hectares in Nunavut's Thelon Basin, two of the world's most prospective uranium districts. The Company is focused on discovering high-grade uranium deposits across both regions.

Geiger's flagship asset, the Aberdeen Project (Thelon Basin), hosts the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik discoveries. Tatiggaq is a basement-hosted system defined over a 300-metre strike length, with multiple steeply dipping mineralized lenses between 80 and 180 metres depth. The system remains open over a 1.5 km strike length and at depth. Qavvik is a similarly styled basement-hosted discovery extending from surface to ~400 metres depth, open over 500 metres and at depth.

The Aberdeen Project hosts 50+ high-priority targets, many showing strong alteration and anomalous uranium from limited historical drilling, with several areas remaining completely untested.

In the Athabasca Basin, Geiger is advancing the Hook Project, which hosts the ACKIO near-surface uranium discovery. ACKIO extends over 375 metres along strike and 150 metres in width, with at least nine distinct uranium pods starting at 28 metres depth and continuing to approximately 300 metres. The system remains open in multiple directions. The Hook Project also contains large clay-alteration systems with elevated radioactivity, highlighting additional discovery potential beyond ACKIO.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rebecca Hunter, P.Geo, President & CEO of Geiger Energy Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Cautionary Statement

Certain information in this news release is considered forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to Geiger's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes Geiger's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, risks arising from general economic conditions; adverse industry events; inability to realize anticipated synergies; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Geiger to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Geiger cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Geiger has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF GEIGER AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE GEIGER MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299571

Source: Geiger Energy Corporation