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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
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GIGABYTE Launches 40th Anniversary AORUS GeForce RTX 50 INFINITY Series Graphics Cards at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces the launch of AORUS GeForce RTX 50 INFINITY series graphics cards at COMPUTEX 2026. Following the debut of the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY at CES this year, the INFINITY lineup now spans GeForce RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070, delivering a performance-focused and consistent design across the series. These new models also combine cable stealth design, supporting cleaner and more visually streamlined PC builds.

At the core of the INFINITY series is the WINDFORCE HYPERBURST cooling system, combined with the Double Flow Through design to enhance thermal efficiency. The graphics cards enable penetrating airflow on both sides of the backplate to achieve streamlined airflow and unobstructed cooling to maintain peak performance. Leverage with patented Hawk fan design, enabling an increase of 53.6% air pressure and 12.5% air volume. A dedicated Overdrive fan is positioned at the center of the card, featuring its own independent fan curve and activating under demanding workloads to deliver extra cooling air for optimal performance.

To elevate the PC building experience, GIGABYTE relocates the power connector to the rear side of the new models. This design allows cables to be routed behind the motherboard, improving cable management, simplifying installation and maintenance, and enabling a cleaner system layout without compromising functionality. The new models also feature GIGABYTE's iconic RGB Halo and nacelle-inspired outer light ring design, enabling users to customize lighting effects with personal style. Meanwhile, the compact design ensures stable performance under sustained workloads while maintaining compatibility with a wide range of PC cases.

As part of GIGABYTE's 40th anniversary showcase, the AORUS GeForce RTX 50 INFINITY Series reflects the brand's continuous focus on performance, thermal innovation, and user-centric design. Visit GIGABYTE Consumer Booth M0520 at Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, 4F during COMPUTEX 2026, or explore more product information on the official website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991389/Gigabytes.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-launches-40th-anniversary-aorus-geforce-rtx-50-infinity-series-graphics-cards-at-computex-2026-302786335.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.