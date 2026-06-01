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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
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Trolley Taps Thunes to Enable Instant Global Payouts for Freelancers and Creators

The global payout platform integrates Thunes' Direct Global Network to help businesses pay international workers instantly via local wallets and bank accounts

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced that Trolley, a leading global payout platform for the creator economy headquartered in Canada, has selected Thunes to power its expanded international payout capabilities.

By joining the Thunes Direct Global Network, Trolley now allows its business customers - including platforms, publishers, distributors and internet economy businesses - to make instant payments to more destinations and preferred local methods than ever before. Trolley currently supports industry leaders including SoundCloud, Canva, Epic Games, Nexus and Airtasker in powering fast, and compliant payouts to global recipients.

Thunes' Direct Global Network reaches 12 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts across 140 countries in 90 currencies. Members of the Network, like Trolley, benefit from its reach and access to more than 220 different local payment methods through one integration.

This collaboration enables Trolley's customers to avoid complex regional setups and send instant, compliant payouts worldwide. It opens broad access to widely accepted local payout capabilities, particularly across Asia, Africa, and LATAM where mobile wallets and real time payment (RTP) schemes dominate.

For businesses relying on freelancers and creators, the integration addresses the 'last-mile' payment delivery challenge by enabling instant payouts to mobile wallets: a critical requirement for retaining talent in competitive creator and freelance markets. In fact, 90% of gig workers prioritise quick access to their funds when choosing payout systems.

Kyle Rosen, Head of North America at Thunes, said: "Businesses today need to provide specialized, local payment options to attract and keep global talent. By welcoming Trolley into our Network, we are helping platforms deliver the payout flexibility and speed that modern recipients demand, anywhere in the world."

Tim Nixon, Founder and CEO of Trolley, added: "This integration offers the best of both worlds in terms of reach and reliability. Trolley customers can access Thunes' trusted and expansive Network while delivering on-demand pay to gig workers and creators exactly when and where they need it. By tapping into Thunes' infrastructure, we can now offer our customers unparalleled access to local wallets and payment rails that were previously difficult to reach."

Notes to Editors

Join Thunes and Trolley for a live presentation about how they are transforming contractor and creator payments at Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam: 11am CET on Wednesday, June 3 at Booth 1A70.

For more information about how Thunes can support your business in Canada, please visit https://www.thunes.com/contact.

About Thunes:

For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com.

About Trolley:

For more information, visit: trolley.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831061/Thunes_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trolley-taps-thunes-to-enable-instant-global-payouts-for-freelancers-and-creators-302786022.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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