From Leeds to Australia and beyond: Cognisys takes cybersecurity worldwide

LEEDS, England, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds, UK, based Cyber Security and Compliance consultancy, Cognisys, expands to Australia, reflecting continued strong global growth.

Founded in Halifax in 2019, Cognisys has gone from strength to strength, growing from just four employees to 50 at the end of 2024 and ramping up to a team of 120 expert employees as of May 2026.

This growth - 254% YoY as of December 2025 - has led to hiring a team across the globe to handle local nuances and timing demands.

Cognisys now has employees in 12 countries, including Panama, South Africa, USA, India, Ireland, Dubai.

The Australian expansion comes at a time when the global cybersecurity market is valued at more than $250 billion and projected to nearly double within the next decade - with Asia-Pacific being the fastest-growing region in the sector.

Demand for compliance frameworks like ISO 27001 and SOC 2 is rising sharply across Australia and the wider region, making it a natural fit for Cognisys's core expertise.

Most recently, Cognisys had signed a six-figure deal with an Australia-based global property group to devise and implement a robust multi-framework security and compliance program.

Commenting on growth, founder and CEO Steve Spence said:

"The need for cybersecurity and data compliance in today's business environment just isn't going away. In fact, it gets more rigorous every year.

"We see lots of startups needing various certifications like ISO 27001 to even get in the room with bigger clients, so it really opens doors for businesses. They must prove they can handle data responsibly.

"At Cognisys we've established a name for dependable and accessible governance, risk and compliance consultancy and servicing, and I'm proud to see the company grow from a tiny office in Halifax to a business operating in 12 countries and as many time zones as you can imagine."

About Cognisys

Founded: January 2019, Halifax, UK

Headquarters: Leeds, UK (since 2022)

Employees: 120 (May 2026)

Global presence: UK, Ireland, France, USA, India, South Africa, Poland, Dominican Republic, Philippines, Panama, UAE, Australia

Cognisys is a UK-founded cybersecurity and compliance consultancy helping organizations of all sizes become regulator-ready.

Team of 120 specialists operating across 19 countries. Cognisys delivers governance, risk and compliance consultancy, penetration testing, managed detection and response, vulnerability management as a service (VMaaS) and bespoke services.

cognisys.co.uk/

For further information:

Matt Chappell

matt.chappell@cognisys.group

0113 531 1700

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