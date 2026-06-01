Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

From Leeds to Australia and beyond: Cognisys takes cybersecurity worldwide

LEEDS, England, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds, UK, based Cyber Security and Compliance consultancy, Cognisys, expands to Australia, reflecting continued strong global growth.

Founded in Halifax in 2019, Cognisys has gone from strength to strength, growing from just four employees to 50 at the end of 2024 and ramping up to a team of 120 expert employees as of May 2026.

This growth - 254% YoY as of December 2025 - has led to hiring a team across the globe to handle local nuances and timing demands.

Cognisys now has employees in 12 countries, including Panama, South Africa, USA, India, Ireland, Dubai.

The Australian expansion comes at a time when the global cybersecurity market is valued at more than $250 billion and projected to nearly double within the next decade - with Asia-Pacific being the fastest-growing region in the sector.

Demand for compliance frameworks like ISO 27001 and SOC 2 is rising sharply across Australia and the wider region, making it a natural fit for Cognisys's core expertise.

Most recently, Cognisys had signed a six-figure deal with an Australia-based global property group to devise and implement a robust multi-framework security and compliance program.

Commenting on growth, founder and CEO Steve Spence said:

"The need for cybersecurity and data compliance in today's business environment just isn't going away. In fact, it gets more rigorous every year.

"We see lots of startups needing various certifications like ISO 27001 to even get in the room with bigger clients, so it really opens doors for businesses. They must prove they can handle data responsibly.

"At Cognisys we've established a name for dependable and accessible governance, risk and compliance consultancy and servicing, and I'm proud to see the company grow from a tiny office in Halifax to a business operating in 12 countries and as many time zones as you can imagine."

About Cognisys

Founded: January 2019, Halifax, UK
Headquarters: Leeds, UK (since 2022)
Employees: 120 (May 2026)
Global presence: UK, Ireland, France, USA, India, South Africa, Poland, Dominican Republic, Philippines, Panama, UAE, Australia

Cognisys is a UK-founded cybersecurity and compliance consultancy helping organizations of all sizes become regulator-ready.

Team of 120 specialists operating across 19 countries. Cognisys delivers governance, risk and compliance consultancy, penetration testing, managed detection and response, vulnerability management as a service (VMaaS) and bespoke services.

cognisys.co.uk/

For further information:

Matt Chappell
matt.chappell@cognisys.group
0113 531 1700

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-leeds-to-australia-and-beyond-cognisys-takes-cybersecurity-worldwide-302786942.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.