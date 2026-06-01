Aspo Plc: Telko launches new strategy, Telko Beyond, to accelerate growth

Aspo Plc Investor news 1 June 2026 at 13.00 EEST

Telko launches new strategy, Telko Beyond, to accelerate growth

Telko has launched its new strategy, Telko Beyond, focusing on accelerating growth, improving profitability and strengthening Telko's market position.

"We want Telko to be the leading distributor for essential solutions and advanced materials in Northern Europe. With our new strategy and 350 experts in 18 countries, we are strengthening our role as a chemical solutions partner with strong customer and supplier relationships based on nearly 120 years in business. We will continue to serve our customers with an entrepreneurial mindset and focus on building tailored customer experience," says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Telko.

Telko's growth will be driven through targeted organic investments in specialty chemicals and value-added services, in prioritized market segments. Telko's two new business units, Essential Solutions and Advanced Materials, play a key role in building scalable operations and synergies across businesses. Sustainability is an integral part of Telko's growth agenda, driven by for example product mix development and supply chain improvement.

Telko plans to pursue focused mergers and acquisitions to complement its portfolio and create synergies. As part of the new strategy, Telko has also launched a performance improvement program focusing on growth, commercial excellence and operational leverage.

"We systematically analyze our businesses and follow up on action plans to strive for continuous performance improvement. At the same time, we will replicate Telko's strengths across our markets and execute synergies between the businesses. Also the fragmented market offers M&A opportunities," Rolf Jansson continues.

Towards two standalone companies

In line with Aspo's strategic vision, Aspo is in the process of developing Telko and ESL Shipping into stand-alone companies. The target is to execute either the divestment of ESL Shipping or a partial demerger of Aspo by the end of 2026.

Read more about Telko's new business units

Read more about Telko

For more information, please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc & Telko, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com





Telko is a chemical solutions partner. We help our customers to get the best materials and technical expertise to create sustainable success in various industries. Local service and close partnerships with leading global principals ensure reliable access to quality materials.

Our history goes back nearly 120 years, and today we are about 350 experts in 18 countries and net sales of 280 million euros. Telko is a part of Aspo, listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Telko - Solutions that matter