Klaravik: The last Saab cars from the factory sold - for more than one million kronor

The last cars remaining at the Saab factory site in Trollhättan have now gone under the hammer at Klaravik. After intense bidding - and a ceremonial event that drew crowds of Saab enthusiasts - it is clear that the seven cars - three Saab and four Nevs - reached a combined final price of just over one million kronor.

On Saturday, the auctions closed for all the cars, which were put on public display at the Trollhättan factory site one final time to mark the occasion. Towards the end, bidding intensified sharply. The most fiercely contested lot was a 2018 Nevs electric car, which ultimately sold for 252,000 kronor. The three final Saab cars also saw strong late bidding, with winning bids of 142,000 kronor, 159,000 kronor and 177,000 kronor. In total, the seven cars sold for 1.035 million kronor (approximately €90,000).

- Given the level of interest we had sensed beforehand, it perhaps came as no great surprise - but it was no less gratifying for that. For us at Klaravik, however, this sale has always been about something bigger: paying tribute to Saab in a manner befitting the industrial institution it has been for so many years, says Carita Nero, adding:

- The fact that the cars and the auctions have been covered in 47 countries around the world speaks to the legendary status Saab still holds. We are also proud to have been able to demonstrate the broad reach and visibility that Klaravik brings to a sale of this kind.

Visitors from far and wide bid farewell to the Saab cars

On Saturday, Saab enthusiasts from near and far gathered in Trollhättan to witness the conclusion of the auctions. Several hundred people turned out to celebrate the Saab era, with some having travelled all the way from the United States and other parts of Europe to be there in person.

- It has been a day filled with so much emotion. Above all, it has been wonderful and truly moving to see how much Saab means to so many people. Giving people the chance to come here, enjoy themselves and connect with fellow Saab enthusiasts over a memorable day was always our goal - and on that front, we really feel we succeeded, says Nina Selander, CEO of Nevs.

All but one of the cars achieved a six-figure sale price (see summary below), a result Nevs is pleased with. All seven cars were purchased by Swedish private individuals or companies, several of them based in the western parts of Sweden.

- Seeing the final prices reach such heights is of course hugely gratifying, and shows that Saab's legacy - through its devoted following - will live on for many, many years to come.

Final prices for the unique Saab/Nevs cars

Nevs 9-3 electric car: 252,000 kronor

Saab 9-3 Aero pre-production car, 18,430 km: 177,000 kronor

Saab 9-3 Aero pre-production car, 38,780 km: 159,000 kronor

Saab 9-3 pre-production car, 58,640 km: 142,000 kronor

Nevs 9-3 electric car prototype, pre-production: 121,000 kronor

Nevs 9-3 electric car prototype (autonomous): 118,000 kronor

Nevs 9-3 electric car prototype (Range Extender): 62,000 kronor

Images and other press materials (please credit Klaravik as the source): https://klaravik.link/saab-klaravik

About Klaravik

Klaravik is the Nordic region's largest auction company for machinery, tools, and vehicles. Since its establishment in Karlstad, Sweden, in 2012, the company has grown steadily and consistently. In 2025, Klaravik (Sweden and Denmark) reached a record-high auction turnover, with machinery, tools, and vehicles sold for approximately €410 million. Since 2022, Klaravik has been part of the European group TBAuctions, Europe's leading B2B auction group focused on used machinery and industrial equipment.

For more information, please contact

David Kvicklund, Content & PR Manager Klaravik

david.kvicklund@klaravik.se

+46730982424

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