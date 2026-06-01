Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

1 June 2026

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Voting Rights and Capital (FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, provision 5.6.1)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that, as at 31 May 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share (excluding Treasury shares) holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue was 26,580,263, of which 10,933,416 shares were held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number voting rights in the Company was 15,646,847 as at 31 May 2026.

The above figure (15,646,847) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary

Alison Vincent

0203 709 2481