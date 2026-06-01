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WKN: A3D3K8 | ISIN: KYG5380J1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.05.26 | 22:00
1,590 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LANVIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANVIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 12:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lanvin Group Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

SHANGHAI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV), a global luxury fashion group, today announced the appointment of Mr. Xi Luo as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective June 1, 2026. In this role, Mr. Luo will oversee the Company's financial affairs, including financial planning and analysis, accounting and controllership, financial management, treasury, investment and financing projects, and investor relations.

Mr. Luo has over 20 years of experience in finance, investment, and capital markets. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of Fosun Capital, where he oversees financing, investment exits, and capital management initiatives. Prior to joining Fosun Capital in 2021, Mr. Luo held senior finance leadership positions at Shiheng, We Doctor and Alibaba Group's Cainiao Network, where he led financing, investment, investor relations and financial management functions. Earlier in his career, he worked at KPMG in the UK, China and the United States, focusing on audit, financial due diligence and cross-border transactions. Mr. Luo holds a Bachelor of Management degree from the University of Manchester, UK, and is a Chartered Accountant (ACA) certified by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Mr. Zhen Huang, Chairman of Lanvin Group, said, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Luo to Lanvin Group at an important stage in the Group's development. His deep experience across finance, investment and capital markets, combined with his global perspective, will further strengthen our organization and help advance the Group's long-term strategic priorities."

Mr. Luo commented, "Lanvin Group represents a unique combination of heritage luxury brands and international growth potential. I am excited to join the Group and work alongside the management team to enhance financial management capabilities and contribute to the next phase of the Group's global development."

In connection with Mr. Luo's appointment, Mr. Andy Lew will cease serving as interim Chief Financial Officer effective June 1, 2026. Mr. Lew will continue to serve as Executive President of the Company, and will retain all other positions and responsibilities currently held within the Company and its subsidiaries.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China and Milan, Italy, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi and St. John Knits. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an understanding and unparalleled access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. Lanvin Group is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LANV". For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit www.lanvin-group.com, and to view our investor presentation, please visit https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

SOURCE Lanvin Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
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