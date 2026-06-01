Martela Corporation: Completion of the sale of the moving services business to Niemi Palvelut Oy

Martela Corporation, Inside information, 1.6.2026 at 13:00

Martela Corporation announced on May 18, 2026 that it had agreed on the sale of its moving services business to Niemi Palvelut Oy. All conditions for the completion of the transaction have now been fulfilled, and the transaction was completed on June 1, 2026.

The impact of the transaction is in line with what was previously disclosed

Martela Corporation

Panu Ala-Nikkola

CEO

Further information

Panu Ala-Nikkola, CEO, +358 50 502 4728

Henri Berg, CFO, +358 40 836 5464

Distribution

Nasdaq OMX Helsinki

Key news media

www.martela.com

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.