BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 May 2026 its issued share capital consisted of 18,624,568 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: 10,081,532).

Shareholders should use 18,624,568 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098

Date: 01 June 2026