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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 12:36 Uhr
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ArmorSource LLC: ArmorSource Wins $17.6M U.S. Army Contract for 25,000 ACH Gen II Helmet Systems

The new ACH Gen II award further strengthens ArmorSource's role in the U.S. advanced lightweight combat helmet market.

HEBRON, Ohio, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorSource, LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced ballistic helmet systems, is ramping up production after being awarded a $17.6 million contract to manufacture and deliver 25,000 Advanced Combat Helmet Gen II (ACH Gen II) systems to the U.S. Army.

The contract award was officially announced by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) on May 28, 2026, under Contract number SPE1C1-26-C-0016, following a comprehensive procurement process. Deliveries under the new order are scheduled to begin in 2027.

"We see this award as a sign of trust from the U.S. government, the U.S. Army, PEO Soldier, and the Defense Logistics Agency," said Todd Barnes, Government Programs Director at ArmorSource. "This order, together with our ongoing contract for the delivery of 30,000 Advanced Combat Vehicle Crewman (ACVC) helmets, places ArmorSource at the forefront of U.S. government suppliers of advanced lightweight head protection systems. The ArmorSource team is ready to execute this important mission."

The ArmorSource ACH Gen II system is recognized for its exceptional reduced areal density, enhanced ergonomics, and superior comfort, while maintaining advanced ballistic, environmental, and mechanical protection.

Beyond its long-standing partnerships with U.S. military branches - including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and U.S. Special Operations Command - ArmorSource supports elite military and law enforcement organizations across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Most recently, ArmorSource expanded its helmet platform with the AireLink Prime retention system featuring independent left- and right-side micro-adjustments, together with the AireSupport Max 3D suspension platform engineered to reduce blunt impact and improve comfort during extended operations.

Established in 2005 and headquartered in Ohio, ArmorSource is one of the world's leading manufacturers of advanced ballistic helmets, with a production capacity exceeding 12,000 advanced PE based shells per month. The company remains focused on continuously advancing ballistic performance, ergonomics, durability, and manufacturing transparency in support of the world's most demanding defense requirements.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/armorsource-wins-17-6m-us-army-contract-for-25-000-ach-gen-ii-helmet-systems-302785184.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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