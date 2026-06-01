NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Kevin Murphy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President Chief Executive Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 46 $193.205 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise or, if higher, such volume that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,887.43 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-26; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $193.205 46 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise or, if higher, such volume that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,887.43 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-26; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Robert Camposano 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $193.205 46 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise or, if higher, such volume that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,887.43 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-26; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Ian Graham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer Corporate Secretary b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $193.205 46 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise or, if higher, such volume that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,887.43 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-26; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Jake Schlicher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $193.205 46 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise or, if higher, such volume that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,887.43 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-26; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Allison Stirrup 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $193.205 46 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise or, if higher, such volume that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,887.43 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-26; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Matthew Stirrup 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status This notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities. The relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities being Allison Stirrup, Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $193.205 46 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise or, if higher, such volume that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,887.43 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-26; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of share options under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Employee Share Purchase Plan 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $193.205 46 or, if lower, eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise or, if higher, such volume that can be acquired for the total amount of savings using an exercise price at eighty-five percent (85%) of the closing price of a share of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the date of exercise USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $8,887.43 assuming price and volume as at the date of grant e) Date of the transaction 2026-05-26; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

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Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Pete Kennedy, Vice President of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111

Christen Rusbarsky, Director, Investor Relations +1 443 528 2533

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