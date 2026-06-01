Cumulative orders with a national telecommunications infrastructure operator validate Orbit's situational-awareness, interoperability and operational-resilience capabilities as a foundational software layer of NUBURU's Dual-Use Platform, with additional pipeline visibility supported by commercial offers issued across critical-infrastructure and mission-critical sectors.

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU the "Company"), the next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company focused on non-kinetic effects and directed-energy technologies, electronic warfare and defense mobility programs, software-orchestrated defense systems and advanced manufacturing, today announced that its operating subsidiary Orbit S.r.l. ("Orbit") has secured cumulative orders totaling approximately US$240,000 from a Tier-One national telecommunications infrastructure operator while generating approximately US$825,000 of additional commercial pipeline visibility across multiple critical infrastructure sectors.

The combined order activity and pipeline visibility underscore growing commercial adoption of Orbit's operational resilience platform and further validate NUBURU's strategy of building an integrated defense, security, and critical-infrastructure ecosystem through targeted acquisitions, strategic investments, and platform integration.

The customer operates one of the largest fixed telecommunications infrastructure platforms in the Italian domestic market, supporting millions of end users through a nationwide network footprint and playing a critical role in enabling connectivity across commercial and institutional environments.

The cumulative orders cover Orbit's New Cybersecurity Framework and related services, including software maintenance, right-to-use licensing and Azure cloud-migration support for 2026 and the first half of 2027. The approximately US$240,000 order value represents billable customer purchase-order value; the timing and amount of revenue recognition in NUBURU's consolidated financial statements will be determined in accordance with applicable U.S. GAAP, including relevant consolidation, foreign-currency translation and other accounting considerations.

Orbit Continues to Validate NUBURU's Integrated Platform Strategy

Over the past several months, NUBURU has executed a deliberate strategy to build an integrated defense, security, and critical-infrastructure platform through targeted acquisitions, strategic investments, and technology partnerships. Orbit's continued commercial traction provides further validation of this approach, demonstrating growing demand for software-driven operational resilience, situational awareness, and decision-support solutions across increasingly complex infrastructure environments.

Management believes that software-based orchestration platforms capable of integrating cyber, operational, infrastructure, and security data into a unified command environment will become increasingly important as governments, defense organizations, utilities, telecommunications operators, and enterprise customers confront growing operational complexity and evolving threat landscapes.

The deployment is structured as a scalable entry point across the customer's operational environment and provides confirmed order visibility across 2026 and the first half of 2027.

Expanding Commercial Pipeline Across Critical Infrastructure Markets

Separately, commercial offers issued to date in Orbit's current pipeline support approximately US$825,000 in additional new-order visibility across mission-critical and critical-infrastructure accounts, including telecommunications, financial infrastructure, transportation networks, public-sector organizations, defense and dual-use applications, industrial operators, and utility providers.

This visibility does not represent signed revenue, billings or backlog unless and until offers are accepted and definitive customer orders are executed.

Orbit Ownership and Path to Full Acquisition

NUBURU, via Nuburu Defense LLC ("Nuburu Defense"), currently holds approximately 22.7% equity interest in Orbit, with governance rights that support strategic and operational alignment.

Following recent shareholder approval authorizing the issuance of shares to complete the transaction, the Company expects to finalize the acquisition of 100% of Orbit by year-end.

Full ownership is expected to further enhance NUBURU's ability to integrate Orbit as the software command and orchestration layer of its platform, capture the full economic value of growth, and accelerate commercialization across both defense and civilian critical infrastructure markets.

Management Commentary

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU and CEO of Nuburu Defense, commented:

"These cumulative orders further validate Orbit's technology and reinforce our conviction that operational resilience and software-based command platforms represent significant long-term opportunities across both civilian and defense markets.

"Operators managing large-scale, mission-critical infrastructure are increasingly required to address complex, multi-domain risks through unified, software-driven frameworks. Orbit enables real-time orchestration across prevention, detection, and response layers, and the confirmed 2026 and first-half 2027 scope provides a stronger foundation from which to pursue broader critical-infrastructure market expansion.

"As we continue progressing toward full ownership of Orbit, we believe the platform can serve as a key software foundation supporting the broader expansion of NUBURU's integrated Defense Security strategy. The commercial-offer visibility we are seeing across mission-critical customers further demonstrates the scalability and commercial leverage of our model."

Expanding Demand for Operational Resilience

Operators of national-scale infrastructure particularly in telecommunications are undergoing a structural shift toward software-defined resilience architectures integrating:

Advanced monitoring of critical assets and interdependencies;

Scenario modeling and risk simulation;

Automated response and continuity workflows; and

Alignment with evolving resilience and operational standards.

These dynamics are driven by increasing infrastructure complexity and the growing need to ensure continuous service availability across security-sensitive environments.

Positioning Within NUBURU's Platform Strategy

Orbit represents the software command and orchestration layer of NUBURU's modular, building-block platform not simply a dashboard enabling:

Coordination of multi-domain operational, cyber, infrastructure, and supply-chain data into a decision-ready command environment; and

Future integration with non-kinetic and directed-energy systems;

Deployment across defense, dual-use, and civilian critical-infrastructure use cases.

This approach supports NUBURU's evolution toward a unified platform architecture with scalable modules, providing customers with a single point of access to software-led command, resilience, and defense capabilities.

About Nuburu, Inc

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) is the next-generation dual-use Defense and Security integrated platform company. NUBURU delivers advanced and deployable software-orchestrated, hardware-enabled protection for modern defense and security, critical infrastructure, and digital-resilience markets. NUBURU operates as an integrated platform of modular capabilities, each delivering standalone operational and financial value while collectively transforming into a comprehensive defense and security capability, which includes:

proprietary directed-energy and non-kinetic effects systems and products (laser dazzlers for sensor denial, soft-kill laser non-kinetic neutralization, counter-drone (aerial, land, sea, underwater) and counter-FPV systems, and future hard-kill directed-energy capabilities);

electronic warfare (including cyber and electromagnetic attack and protection activities (CEMA), jamming, spectrum dominance operations) and defense mobility programs;

operational resilience AI-assisted orchestrated and analytics software for unified command and control and software-as-a-service solutions; and

advanced manufacturing and deployable in-field mobile production and support.

NUBURU is focused on the commercial rollout of its leading products and systems and on creating significant value for shareholders and wider stakeholders. NUBURU aims to do so by continuing to further strengthen its business and converting its growing opportunity pipeline into contractual orders, sustained revenue growth and scaling throughout 2026 and over the longer term.

For more information, please visit our website www.nuburu.net and follow us on X https://x.com/nuburulasers.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Defense delivers advanced deployable solutions, systems and products for defense and security, critical-infrastructure and digital resilience markets, supporting NUBURU's Defense Security platform strategy.

For more information on our Acquisitions and Joint Ventures:

Orbit: www.orbitopenplatform.com As a result of an approximate 22% ownership interest in Orbit in January 2026, NUBURU now holds a controlling position in Orbit and its board of directors, with 100% ownership of Orbit expected no later than 31 December 2026.



Orbit provides a software platform focused on operational resilience, risk intelligence, data integration, and decision support, enabling the coordination, monitoring, and governance of complex systems and assets. Orbit ensures operational continuity and command across dual use enterprise, defense, government and critical-infrastructure environments. Within the NUBURU Defense and Security Platform, Orbit serves as the central intelligence and command layer supporting sensor fusion, situational awareness, workflow orchestration, and auditability across both kinetic and non-kinetic components bridging digital systems with physical operations.



Tekne S.p.A.: TEKNE S.p.A. SPECIAL VEHICLES ELECTRONICS Tekne proudly serves a well-established global client base, including key national organizations such as government ministries, departments and agencies and other public sector entities, underlining Tekne's vital role and top-level credibility and standing within the international defense sector. Since receiving NATO accreditation in 2017, Tekne has been a supplier to NATO member countries.



Maddox Defense Incorporated Joint Venture NUBURU, through Nuburu Defense, executed a JV agreement with Maddox Defense Incorporated in March 2026. Maddox is a U.S.-based defense manufacturing company focused on advanced production capabilities supporting unmanned systems, mission-critical components, and defense modernization initiatives, serving U.S. defense and allied markets.



The JV, with majority ownership and strategic oversight by Nuburu Defense, is intended to develop and commercialize a modular, containerized, mobile additive manufacturing system (MAMC) designed to produce drone components, mission-critical structural parts, pods, and related defense systems.

About Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc. fully owns Lyocon S.r.l. ("Lyocon"), an Italian laser-technology company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and integration of high-power blue-laser systems for industrial applications. Home Page Lyocon.

Lyocon operates as a fully consolidated operating subsidiary within the NUBURU group and represents the core industrial platform for NUBURU's reactivated and expanded blue-laser business, while simultaneously positioning the technology for dual-use industrial and defense applications. Lyocon has expanded and enhanced NUBURU's in-house engineering, assembly, testing, and demonstration capabilities for laser-based and directed-energy systems applicable to both defense and civilian security use cases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding NUBURU's platform strategy; Orbit's expected role as a software intelligence, situational-awareness, interoperability and operational-resilience layer within NUBURU's Defense Security Platform; expected integration of Orbit with NUBURU and third-party components; the expected completion and benefits of NUBURU's acquisition of 100% of Orbit; expected commercialization across defense, security and critical-infrastructure markets; the expected timing and accounting treatment of Orbit customer orders; and the conversion of commercial offers, pipeline or new-order visibility into definitive customer orders, billings or revenue. The approximately US$240,000 cumulative order value described in this release represents customer purchase-order value/billings; recognition as revenue in NUBURU's consolidated financial statements is subject to U.S. GAAP, including applicable revenue-recognition, consolidation, foreign-currency translation and other accounting determinations. Commercial-offer visibility does not represent signed revenue, billings or backlog. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) the ability to meet applicable securities exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategies; (4) inability to access sufficient capital; (5) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (8) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; (9) delays or failures in customer acceptance, deployment, integration, invoicing or payment; (10) inability to convert commercial offers or pipeline visibility into definitive orders, billings or revenue; (11) changes in U.S. GAAP accounting conclusions, foreign-exchange rates, consolidation treatment or other accounting determinations; (12) technical, regulatory, customer, partner or integration limitations affecting Orbit's expected platform role; and (13) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Source: NUBURU, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601954298/en/

Contacts:

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Website: www.nuburu.net