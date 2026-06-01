Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market worth $16.47 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Marketby Product Type (Methyl Cellulose & Derivatives, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, HEC, HPC, EC), Application (Construction, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Food & Beverage), Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The cellulose ether & derivatives market is projected to reach USD 16.47 billion by 2031 from USD 11.85 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

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Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 11.85 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 16.47 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 6.8%

Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market Trends & Insights.

The need for sustainability across the globe and the increasing preference for bio-based, degradable polymers form the major factors driving the growth of the cellulose ether & derivatives market. The contemporary formulation technology relies heavily on such plant-based polymers for applications in construction, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries, providing vital properties, such as water retention and binding properties. The polymers contribute highly towards the increased effectiveness of thickening and film formation, which is an important aspect for the formulation of dry-mix mortar, as well as drug release control in pharmaceuticals. The rising demand for such polymers is driven by the increasing consumer industries, such as the processed food and personal care industries. The market for such products is showing significant growth in regions such as the Asia Pacific and North America due to the growth in infrastructure and advances in purity production techniques.

Asia Pacific dominated the cellulose ether & derivatives market with a share of 36.4% in terms of value in 2025.

By product type, the HEC, HPC, and EC segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (7.9%) during the forecast period.

By application, the construction segment of methyl cellulose & derivatives dominated the cellulose ether & derivatives market with a share of 37.8% in terms of value in 2025.

The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Rayonier Advanced Materials, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and Nouryon Chemical Holdings B.V. are star players in the cellulose ether & derivatives market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Taian Ruitai Cellulose Co., Ltd., Henan Botai Chemical Building Material Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co., Ltd., and Shandong Liachang E Hua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

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The market for cellulose ether & derivatives is significantly influenced by the presence of various global and regional manufacturers. Companies such as The Dow Chemical Company (US), Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (US), Rayonier Advanced Materials (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), LOTTE Fine Chemicals (South Korea), DKS Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nouryon Chemical Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), Shandong Head Co., Ltd. (China), Colorcon (US), FENCHEM (China), Lamberti S.p.A. (US), and J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG (Germany) are among the key global manufacturers offering cellulose ethers & their derivatives for a wide range of industrial applications.

By product type, the HEC, HPC, EC segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the cellulose ether & derivatives market during the forecast period.

HEC (hydroxyethyl cellulose), HPC (hydroxypropyl cellulose), and EC (ethyl cellulose) are expected to register the highest growth in the cellulose ether & derivatives market due to their expanding use in high-value applications such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, paints & coatings, and food processing. HPC and EC are seeing strong demand in pharmaceutical formulations because of their roles in controlled drug release, tablet coating, binding, and film-forming properties, supported by the growth of the global healthcare sector. HEC is gaining traction in cosmetics, detergents, paints, and oilfield chemicals because of its superior thickening, stabilizing, and water-retention performance. Rising demand for sustainable, biodegradable, and multifunctional ingredients is accelerating adoption across industries. Growth in emerging economies such as China and India, along with increased industrialization and consumer spending, further supports their faster market expansion.

The pharmaceutical segment of methyl cellulose & derivatives is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical application of cellulose ethers, particularly methyl cellulose and its derivatives, is expected to register the highest growth rate because of increasing demand for advanced drug formulations and controlled-release medicines. Compounds such as methyl cellulose and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) are widely used as binders, film-coating agents, thickeners, and stabilizers in tablets, capsules, and ophthalmic products due to their biocompatibility and non-toxic nature. Rising pharmaceutical production, especially in emerging markets like India and China, is further accelerating demand. The expansion of generic medicines and growing investments in drug delivery technologies are increasing the use of cellulose derivatives in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Their regulatory acceptance and versatility across multiple dosage forms also make them a preferred excipient, supporting faster market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the cellulose ether & derivatives market, primarily due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations, which increases demand for construction materials where cellulose ethers are widely used. Expanding pharmaceutical and personal care industries in the region are also driving consumption, as cellulose derivatives are used in drug formulations, cosmetics, and hygiene products. The growing food & beverage sector boosts demand because these materials function as stabilizers, thickeners, and emulsifiers in processed foods. Lower manufacturing costs, increasing industrialization, and supportive government investments in manufacturing further encourage market expansion. Rising population levels and higher disposable incomes also contribute to stronger end-use demand across multiple industries.

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Key Players

Prominent companies include The Dow Chemical Company (US), Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (US), Rayonier Advanced Materials (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), LOTTE Fine Chemicals (South Korea), DKS Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nouryon Chemical Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands), Shandong Head Co., Ltd. (China), Colorcon (US), FENCHEM (China), Lamberti S.p.A. (US), J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG (Germany), and others.



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