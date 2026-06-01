Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CBIH), a public company focused on cannabinoid biotechnology, applied research, and therapeutic innovation, today announced the completion of a patent-ready melanoma research program focused on cannabinoid science, oncology biology, aging-related cellular stress, and epigenetic regulation.

The Company views this milestone as part of its broader strategy to build research-driven intellectual property in cannabinoid biotechnology. CBIH believes this progress comes at an important moment for cannabinoid medicine, as the DEA administrative hearing related to the proposed rescheduling of marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, anticipated to begin on June 29, 2026, may help create a more constructive environment for research, medical development, and institutional participation.

"CBIH is building its strategy around science, intellectual property, formulations, and regulatory discipline," said Dante Picazo, Chief Executive Officer of Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. "While much of the cannabis sector has been driven by market cycles and short-term expectations, our firm is focused on creating a research-driven biotechnology platform in complex disease areas where inflammation, oxidative stress, immune response, mitochondrial function, and gene-expression regulation may overlap. We believe this approach can support future opportunities for licensing, clinical collaboration, manufacturing relationships, strategic partnerships, and long-term shareholder value."

Epigenetic regulation refers to biological mechanisms that may influence how cells respond to stress without changing the DNA sequence itself. In melanoma research, these mechanisms may be relevant to tumor behavior, immune response, disease progression, and aging-related cellular stress. "Our melanoma-related program reflects CBIH's interest in the relationship between the Endocannabinoid System, epigenetic regulation, and complex oncology-related disease mechanisms," said Jennifer Salguero, Biologist, PhD in Science, University of São Paulo, Brazil, and Chief Patent Officer of CBIH. "This work supports our broader commitment to disciplined cannabinoid research, patent development, and formulation science."

This initiative forms part of CBIH's portfolio of 25 finalized patent applications, including 10 applications already submitted to the USPTO and 15 additional applications finalized and ready for submission. The portfolio covers neurological, autoimmune, oncological, metabolic, and other complex disease areas, within a broader body of more than 100 medical formulation intellectual property assets.

As cannabinoid-based medicine continues to evolve, CBIH believes that scientific credibility, intellectual property protection, and responsible regulatory execution will be essential to building lasting value. The Company intends to continue advancing a sustainable competitive advantage from its position as a serious participant in the emerging cannabinoid biotechnology sector.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

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Source: Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings