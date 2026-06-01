Türkiye's cumulative solar capacity reached 26,769 MW by the end of April 2026, according to figures published by the country's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. The figure indicates that 1.97 GW of solar was installed across the first four months of this year, after cumulative capacity at the end of last year stood at 24,795 MW. The ministry's latest update adds that Türkiye's total installed electricity capacity surpassed 125 GW by the end of April. Solar is now the second largest source, overtaking natural gas, accounting for 21.3% of the total mix. The largest source of electricity ...

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