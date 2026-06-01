One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired Leviat (or "the Company"), a global provider of engineered solutions for the construction and industrial sectors.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Leviat was established in 2020 through the consolidation of CRH's global construction accessories businesses. Leviat specializes in lifting, reinforcing, anchoring, and connecting applications, with a portfolio of well recognized and trusted brands. The Company is a global leader with 22 manufacturing facilities and 17 warehouses spanning 20 countries, and serves a diverse customer base across residential, non-residential, and infrastructure markets worldwide.

"We believe Leviat is a high-quality carve-out with strong brands, deep technical expertise, and a global reach, positioning the Company for meaningful standalone momentum," said Ori Birnboim, Partner at One Equity Partners.

"We see substantial opportunity to partner with management to accelerate growth through our carve-out playbook, pursuing strategic acquisitions that build on Leviat's proven M&A track record, and expanding into complementary product categories to deliver greater scale, innovation, and customer impact," added Steve Lunau, Partner at One Equity Partners.

"Partnering with One Equity Partners positions Leviat to accelerate our next stage of expansion, combining organic initiatives with further M&A," said Jesse Hawthorne, President and CEO of Leviat. "Together with OEP, we have already identified attractive opportunities to expand our offering, extend our global reach, and deliver even greater value to our customers."

"The successful execution of this carve-out transaction reflects OEP's continued focus to build champions in the specialty building materials and products space, and we look forward to driving Leviat's next phase of growth as a standalone business," said Matthew Hughes, Partner at One Equity Partners.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 500 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About Leviat

Leviat is a global leader in engineered solutions for the construction industry, offering products that enable safer, faster, stronger, and more sustainable building. The company was established in 2020 through the consolidation of multiple construction accessory businesses previously owned by CRH, the world's largest building materials company. This strategic combination brought together renowned brands such as Ancon, Halfen, Meadow Burke, and Plaka under the Leviat name, creating a unified platform with significant technical expertise and a broad international presence. Today, Leviat operates manufacturing facilities and warehouses across multiple countries, serving a diverse customer base in residential, non-residential, and infrastructure markets worldwide. Learn more at www.leviat.com.

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Thomas Zadvydas

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