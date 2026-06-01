Fingerprint, a leader in device intelligence, today launched the preview release of AI Assistant Detection and the Automation Intelligence API, delivering the market's most comprehensive identification layer for AI traffic. AI Assistant Detection provides businesses with verified, real-time visibility into traffic from the world's leading AI assistants, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Anthropic's Claude. This is powered by the new Automation Intelligence API, Fingerprint's platform-agnostic, edge-ready API that identifies automated traffic without requiring any client-side JavaScript.

The launch follows Fingerprint's February 2026 release of Authorized AI Agent Detection. Together, these capabilities provide the market's most comprehensive AI traffic identification layer. Businesses can now get a unified view of AI traffic, from agents that take actions on a user's behalf to assistants that browse and summarize content, ensuring a secure and optimized experience for the AI-native web.

The Web Is Going Browserless

Until recently, most web security and analytics tools were built around a core assumption: that traffic comes from humans opening browsers. JavaScript-based detection worked because that assumption held. It is increasingly not holding.

AI assistants access websites over HTTP, pulling content, summarizing documentation, and conducting research across web properties without ever loading a page. And the shift is accelerating. Google's Gemini Spark, announced at I/O 2026, runs on dedicated cloud virtual machines working around the clock without a user ever opening a laptop or browser. OpenAI's ChatGPT agent and Anthropic's Claude are doing the same. The AI assistants driving traffic today are the infrastructure of how consumers will navigate the internet tomorrow.

"The web is going browserless and the pace of that shift is faster than most security stacks were built to handle," said Valentin Vasilyev, co-founder and CTO, Fingerprint. "Google's Gemini Spark, ChatGPT, Claude these assistants are how a growing share of traffic will arrive: no browser, no JavaScript, no traditional signals to rely on. The Automation Intelligence API is Fingerprint looking at where consumer behavior is going and building the intelligence layer that meets traffic where it actually is. The question is no longer 'Is this a bot or a human?' It's 'Can I trust this visitor, whoever it is?' Fingerprint now gives businesses a verified answer."

Verified Identity for AI Assistant Traffic

Traditional bot detection relies heavily on JavaScript, which most AI assistants don't execute, creating a major blind spot for security and growth teams. Malicious actors have taken notice. Scrapers and low-quality bots have learned that spoofing the user-agent of a popular AI assistant is a fast pass through many bot defenses because operators don't want to risk blocking legitimate assistant traffic and cutting themselves off from a valuable new discovery channel.

Fingerprint's AI Assistant Detection closes that gap by operating at the HTTP level rather than relying on browser-based signals. This gives businesses real-time visibility into which AI tools are accessing their content, and flag impersonators before they can scrape data or skew analytics.

Powered by the Automation Intelligence API

Fingerprint's AI Assistant Detection is built on the new Automation Intelligence API, built for a web increasingly shaped by AI assistants, AI agents, bots, and other automated systems. For the first time, Fingerprint delivers its full automation intelligence without requiring any JavaScript on the client. The API is deployable at the CDN edge, in middleware, or on any backend, on any cloud platform wherever a request arrives, before the customer's application ever sees it.

The API delivers not just a verdict but context: alongside every automation classification, it provides rich IP and network risk intelligence including proxy, VPN, TOR, and geolocation signals so security and product teams can make nuanced, real-time decisions at the point where traffic enters their stack. Block, throttle, step up, or allow with full context, not just a flag.

"AI assistants like ChatGPT and Claude are rapidly becoming the primary way users navigate the web, but many security stacks still treat them like an edge case. Fingerprint's approach gives enterprises real-time visibility into AI traffic without relying on browser signals," said Todd Thiemann, principal analyst at Omdia. "For teams trying to protect content, reduce fraud, and still embrace AI as a discovery channel, this kind of foundational capability will quickly move from 'nice to have' to 'essential.'"

Key Features and Benefits

Verified Identification: Distinguishes real ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude traffic from spoofed AI assistant traffic in real time.

HTTP-Level Detection: Reaches AI assistants that bypass JavaScript-based detection, filling a massive blind spot in current security stacks.

Unified AI Classification: Clearly identifies which AI assistant is accessing content, including provider and assistant type.

Automation Intelligence API No JavaScript Required: The engine behind AI Assistant Detection and the foundation of Fingerprint's AI-native detection platform. A platform-agnostic, edge-ready API that identifies AI agents, AI assistants, bots, and other automated traffic across websites, APIs, CDNs, and edge environments without requiring any client-side JavaScript. As AI assistants like Gemini Spark, ChatGPT, and Claude increasingly access the web on behalf of users, the Automation Intelligence API ensures Fingerprint's intelligence works wherever requests arrive.

Actionable Intelligence: Enriches every detection with IP and network risk context proxy, VPN, TOR, geolocation so teams can apply nuanced policies rather than blunt blocks.

Seamless Integration: Available at no additional cost to existing Fingerprint customers using the Bot Detection Smart Signal.

AI Assistant Detection is currently available in preview to a select group of Fingerprint customers. Support for Microsoft's Copilot, xAI's Grok, and OpenClaw is next on the roadmap.

For more information, visit Booth 1C222 at Money 20/20 in Amsterdam, where Fingerprint will be showcasing AI Assistant Detection.

About Fingerprint

Fingerprint detects the intent of human and agentic visitors. Our device intelligence platform identifies over 1 billion unique devices every month and processes hundreds of signals to help fraud teams distinguish trusted visitors from bad actors at speed and scale. Over 6,000 companies, including innovators like Dropbox, checkout.com and NeuroID, use Fingerprint every day to recognize high-risk activity in real time, prevent fraud attacks and deliver frictionless user experiences. Learn more at fingerprint.com.

FAQ

Why do I need specific detection for AI assistants?

Most AI assistants don't use JavaScript, making them invisible to traditional bot detection tools. Furthermore, malicious scrapers frequently spoof the User-Agent of popular assistants like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to bypass basic filters. Fingerprint provides a verified signal that confirms the visitor is who they claim to be.

What is the difference between an AI agent and an AI assistant?

AI assistants (like ChatGPT or Claude) are primarily used by individuals to read, summarize, or research the web. AI Agents (which Fingerprint began detecting in February 2026) are autonomous systems designed to take actions on behalf of the user, like booking a flight, ordering takeout, or managing an API.

How does Fingerprint verify the identity of these assistants?

Fingerprint uses a combination of IP-range matching (for providers like ChatGPT and Claude) and DNS-based verification (for Gemini). If a bot claims to be ChatGPT but originates from an unauthorized IP, Fingerprint flags it as a spoofed request.

What is the Automation Intelligence API and who is it for?

The Automation Intelligence API is Fingerprint's platform-agnostic, edge-ready API for identifying and understanding automated traffic including AI agents, AI assistants, and other bot types without requiring JavaScript on the client. It's designed for security and fraud teams, platform and infrastructure teams operating at the CDN or edge, and product and engineering teams building or defending against agentic experiences. It is currently available in public preview at no additional cost.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601158287/en/

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