Transatlantic powerhouse law firm established for the businesses, people, and markets driving capital and innovation

Winston Taylor announces today that Winston Strawn and Taylor Wessing's U.K.-led business have officially launched as a single combined firm, creating a premier transatlantic law firm built for the needs of the businesses, people, and markets driving capital and innovation.

One of the largest transatlantic firms, with more than 1,400 lawyers spanning the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, Winston Taylor is built to meet clients' evolving global needs for counsel.

"As Winston Taylor, we are centered on a client-first approach and will be working shoulder to shoulder with our clients at the cutting edge of industry and ingenuity," said Chairman Steve D'Amore. "With that common purpose, we are leveraging both strength and scale by integrating our teams and offices at record speed, working at pace to create a firm that is aligned, focused, and built for the day-to-day needs of our clients as well as their breakthrough moments."

Winston Taylor operates out of 20 offices across the major commercial centers that matter to its clients. The firm has strength and depth across its core defining capabilities of major litigation, critical transactions, strategic IP, and private wealth; and is embedded in key client sectors, including technology, media telecommunications, life sciences healthcare, financial services, and projects, energy infrastructure.

"We have created a unified, transatlantic team focused on providing unparalleled service to clients and attracting the best practitioners in the major hubs of innovation and capital," said Shane Gleghorn, Managing Partner of Europe and Middle East. "As part of this defining combination, our lawyers have already identified dozens of new cross-border opportunities to serve clients, advising global innovators in key sectors and winning work that is possible because of our newly combined footprint and capabilities."

Now complete, Winston Taylor has brought together two firms with more than 400 years of combined history. The firm's expanded corporate, private equity, real estate, finance, antitrust, regulatory, and private wealth capabilities will provide clients with end-to-end global business strategy and support.

Notes to Editors

About Winston Taylor

Winston Taylor is a transatlantic law firm built for the businesses, people, and markets driving capital and innovation. The firm is present in the major commercial centers that matter to global clients: the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. With a team of over 1,400 lawyers, Winston Taylor brings deep experience in Major Litigation, Critical Transactions, Strategic IP, and Private Wealth; and four focus sectors: Technology, Media Telecommunications, Life Sciences Healthcare, Financial Services, and Projects, Energy Infrastructure. Whatever the challenge, Winston Taylor is in the room with its clients, shoulder to shoulder in the everyday moments, and the ones that change everything.

Please visit winstontaylor.com for additional information about our services, our experience, and the sectors we serve.

About Winston Strawn

Founded in 1853, Winston Strawn is an Am Law 50 firm with 1,000 lawyers across 14 offices worldwide. The firm is recognized for its leadership in litigation, intellectual property, corporate and finance transactions, and regulatory work across major sectors, including technology, life sciences, and financial services.

About Taylor Wessing UK

Founded in 1782, Taylor Wessing UK is a Top 20 UK law firm with over 450 lawyers in the UK, Ireland and the Middle East. The firm is renowned for its Tier 1 intellectual property, life sciences, technology, private wealth, and private equity practices, advising clients ranging from global corporations to leading innovators and investors.

About Taylor Wessing the Netherlands and Belgium

Taylor Wessing the Netherlands and Belgium brings together its Amsterdam, Eindhoven, and Brussels offices into a fully integrated Benelux practice, with over 100 lawyers and civil-law notaries advising high-growth technology and life sciences companies, multinational corporates, and investors on corporate transactions, intellectual property, disputes, and regulatory matters.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601902260/en/

Contacts:

winstontaylor@infiniteglobal.com