Biond Biologics Ltd.; GIBF: Biond Biologics and Guangzhou-Israel Biotechnology Fund ("GIBF") Announce Closing of $8 Million Investment and Collaboration

Biond Biologics and Guangzhou-Israel Biotechnology Fund (GIBF) Announce Strategic Investment and Joint Venture to Advance First-in-Class Oncology Programs in China

MISGAV, Israel and GUANGZHOU, China, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biond Biologics Ltd., a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class immunotherapies for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and the Guangzhou-Israel Biotechnology Fund (GIBF), a leading life science investment fund, today announced a strategic $8 million investment together with the formation of a China-based joint venture to advance Biond's innovative oncology pipeline.

The newly established joint venture will focus on accelerating the development of Biond's lead programs, including BND-67, a first-in-class therapy targeting CD28 shedding, as well as BND-22, a Phase 2 anti-ILT2 antibody and additional pipeline assets. The collaboration is designed to leverage Biond's differentiated oncology science together with GIBF's deep expertise in the Chinese biotechnology ecosystem, including clinical development, regulatory strategy, and local collaborations. Through this partnership, Biond and GIBF aim to accelerate clinical execution, expand combination strategies, and maximize the value of Biond's pipeline within the Chinese market.

Biond's pipeline

BND-22 is a Phase 2 anti-ILT2 checkpoint inhibitor designed to restore anti-tumor immunity by targeting the ILT2-HLA-G axis. BND-22 has demonstrated efficacy in heavily treated cancer patients in indications that hardly respond to Immuno-Oncology (IO) therapies, such as MSS-CRC, and is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2 study at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

BND-67 is Biond's next-generation immunotherapy and a first-in-class asset targeting CD28 shedding, a novel immune evasion mechanism with the potential to redefine T-cell modulation in cancer. Given the central role of CD28 in T-cell activation, BND-67 introduces a fundamentally new approach to restoring immune responsiveness. By preserving CD28 signaling, it enhances effector T-cell activity while selectively inhibiting regulatory T-cell function, driving a potent and sustained anti-tumor response. The program is IND-ready, with a Phase 1 trial planned for Q2 2026.

"Entering this strategic partnership with GIBF marks an important milestone in advancing our pipeline globally," said Ori Shilo, CFO and Co-Founder of Biond Biologics. "By combining our novel scientific approaches with GIBF's deep understanding of the Chinese biotech landscape, we are well-positioned to accelerate the development of our lead programs, BND-22 and BND-67, and expand their potential across key indications, leveraging both our clinical and business capabilities and the scale of the Chinese market."

"We are pleased to partner with Biond Biologics, a company developing highly differentiated therapies targeting novel immune pathways," said Avner Lushi, Managing Partner of GIBF. "The Chinese biotech market has rapidly evolved into a leading source of innovation, supported by high-quality clinical development and strong translational science. We believe that leveraging GIBF's unique investment model will enable the efficient advancement of Biond's assets and create meaningful value for both patients and stakeholders in the coming years. Together with Biond, we are also seeking additional collaborations across Asia to further expand Biond's capabilities and geographic footprint."

About Biond Biologics

Biond Biologics is a private, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class immunotherapies targeting novel pathways across both the innate and adaptive immune systems. The company's pipeline includes clinical-stage oncology programs, alongside a growing portfolio of discovery and preclinical programs in immune-mediated diseases. Biond was founded in 2016 by Tehila Ben Moshe, Ph.D., Ori Shilo, and a team of accomplished scientists and drug developers. www.biondbio.com

About GIBF (Guangzhou-Israel Biotechnology Fund)

The Guangzhou-Israel Biotechnology Fund (GIBF) is a specialized life science investment fund focused on advancing innovative biotechnology companies and technologies through strategic investment and development in the Chinese market. GIBF provides capital, regulatory expertise, and local operational capabilities to support global biotech companies in China. https://www.gibf-bio.com/en

Media Contacts

For Biond Biologics:

Tal Sines

VP Business Development

+972-4 884 4337

tal.sines@biondbio.com



For GIBF:

Avner Lushi

Chief Executive Officer

avner@gibf-bio.com

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