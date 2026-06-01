Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 13:06 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB): Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Opens First Permanent Beijing Campus

BEIJING, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) today announced the opening of its first permanent campus in Beijing, marking a major milestone in the school's 23-year journey of developing leaders capable of shaping the future in an increasingly complex and uncertain world.

Located in the heart of Beijing's Ciqikou, or "China's Gateway," the new campus sits at a rare geographical and symbolic intersection in Beijing. On one side stand the Forbidden City and the Temple of Heaven, symbols of China's rich history and civilization. On the other rises Beijing's CBD, reflecting the country's dynamism and innovation. Positioned between these two worlds, the campus embodies CKGSB's role as a bridge between China's past and future, and between China and the world.

Founded in 2002, right after China entered the WTO, CKGSB has spent more than two decades advancing business education and management research, while helping leaders understand China's evolving role in the global economy. The new campus strengthens the school's ability to connect research with practice, deepen engagement with China's business ecosystem, and contribute to global dialogue from the nation's capital.

The 30,000-square-meter campus features a façade inspired by a vessel setting sail, reflecting CKGSB's commitment to helping leaders navigate uncertainty and discover new opportunities. At its center is a 17-meter high atrium inspired by the ancient Greek Agora-a dynamic learning hub where faculty, students, alumni, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and scholars come together to exchange ideas and translate insight into action.

As China's first privately-funded, research-driven business school, CKGSB focuses on developing decision makers with a global vision, social responsibility, and an innovative mindset. 95% of CKGSB's 25,000 alumni are comprised of business leaders who collectively run one fifth of China's most valuable brands. The new campus reflects the collective support of this community, whose contributions helped turn a long-held vision into reality.

Today, CKGSB also welcomed 275 new Executive MBA students of its Spring 2026 cohort to the new campus. 75% of these EMBA students are either chairmen or CEOs, more than half of whom run high-tech enterprises or hidden champions in China. Among them, two lead unicorn companies.

In the coming months, the school will host lectures and conferences at the new Beijing campus exploring AI and innovation, leadership, China's economic outlook, and the future of global business.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984187/5996510/CKGSB_Full__color_landscape_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cheung-kong-graduate-school-of-business-opens-first-permanent-beijing-campus-302787005.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.