Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB): Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Opens First Permanent Beijing Campus

BEIJING, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) today announced the opening of its first permanent campus in Beijing, marking a major milestone in the school's 23-year journey of developing leaders capable of shaping the future in an increasingly complex and uncertain world.

Located in the heart of Beijing's Ciqikou, or "China's Gateway," the new campus sits at a rare geographical and symbolic intersection in Beijing. On one side stand the Forbidden City and the Temple of Heaven, symbols of China's rich history and civilization. On the other rises Beijing's CBD, reflecting the country's dynamism and innovation. Positioned between these two worlds, the campus embodies CKGSB's role as a bridge between China's past and future, and between China and the world.

Founded in 2002, right after China entered the WTO, CKGSB has spent more than two decades advancing business education and management research, while helping leaders understand China's evolving role in the global economy. The new campus strengthens the school's ability to connect research with practice, deepen engagement with China's business ecosystem, and contribute to global dialogue from the nation's capital.

The 30,000-square-meter campus features a façade inspired by a vessel setting sail, reflecting CKGSB's commitment to helping leaders navigate uncertainty and discover new opportunities. At its center is a 17-meter high atrium inspired by the ancient Greek Agora-a dynamic learning hub where faculty, students, alumni, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and scholars come together to exchange ideas and translate insight into action.

As China's first privately-funded, research-driven business school, CKGSB focuses on developing decision makers with a global vision, social responsibility, and an innovative mindset. 95% of CKGSB's 25,000 alumni are comprised of business leaders who collectively run one fifth of China's most valuable brands. The new campus reflects the collective support of this community, whose contributions helped turn a long-held vision into reality.

Today, CKGSB also welcomed 275 new Executive MBA students of its Spring 2026 cohort to the new campus. 75% of these EMBA students are either chairmen or CEOs, more than half of whom run high-tech enterprises or hidden champions in China. Among them, two lead unicorn companies.

In the coming months, the school will host lectures and conferences at the new Beijing campus exploring AI and innovation, leadership, China's economic outlook, and the future of global business.

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