BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 29 May 2026 were:
606.07c per share (US cents) - Capital only
610.58c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
449.64p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
452.99p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).