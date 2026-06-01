BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 29 May 2026 were:

1,444.80p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,499.66p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,457.70p Including current year income and debt at par value

1,512.56p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).