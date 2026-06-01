Gary Lipkowitz transitions to Vyond's Board of Directors as the company expands its AI-powered enterprise communications platform and accelerates its next phase of enterprise growth

Vyond, a leading enterprise video creation and communication platform, trusted by more than 17,000 customers worldwide, today announced the appointment of Scott Ernst as Chief Executive Officer. Scott succeeds Gary Lipkowitz, who will transition to Vyond's Board of Directors and continue to play an active role in guiding the company's long-term strategy.

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Scott Ernst, CEO, Vyond

Scott brings more than 20 years of experience leading and scaling high-growth SaaS and technology companies from early stage through IPO and exit. He has built and transformed organizations across product innovation, go-to-market execution, and operational performance, including chief executive roles at Compete, Macromill and Drift. Throughout his career, Scott has helped companies accelerate growth, strengthen operational discipline, and navigate periods of significant market and technology change.

This leadership transition marks the next chapter in Vyond's evolution as the company accelerates its enterprise strategy and expands its AI-powered enterprise communication platform. Vyond has helped organizations create over 40 million videos across training, HR, sales enablement, compliance, customer education, and internal communications.

"Scott is exactly the kind of leader Vyond needs for its next phase of growth," said Matt Melymuka, Managing Partner at PeakSpan Capital and Board Member at Vyond. "He combines operational discipline with deep enterprise SaaS experience and a strong understanding of how to scale organizations through transformations. Just as importantly, Scott recognizes the incredible foundation Gary and the team have built over the last eight years. We believe his leadership will help guide Vyond through its next era of innovation and growth."

Under Gary Lipkowitz's leadership, Vyond evolved from a B2C animation platform into a trusted AI-powered enterprise solution used by organizations around the world to power training, onboarding, enablement, and communication workflows. During his tenure, the company significantly expanded its enterprise footprint, product and agentic capabilities, and operational scale.

"I'm looking forward to this next evolution of Vyond," said Lipkowitz. "I am deeply committed to Vyond's future and incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead. Scott brings the operational leadership, enterprise mindset, and scaling experience needed for our next chapter, and I look forward to partnering closely with him and the leadership team from the Board."

Ernst said, "What drew me to Vyond was the combination of a proven customer base, a platform genuinely embedded in how large organizations operate, a strong team with deep experience and a product roadmap with real AI-driven upside. The next wave of enterprise AI isn't just about creating content it's about helping organizations operationalize knowledge and workflows at scale. That's a specific and executable opportunity, and I'm focused on translating it into durable growth."

The announcement comes as Vyond continues to expand adoption among enterprise customers and accelerates investment in AI-driven innovation.

About Vyond

Vyond is an enterprise video creation and communication platform that helps organizations create engaging, impactful visual communication at scale. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Vyond enables teams across learning and development, HR, sales enablement, compliance, and communications to transform information into engaging visual experiences.

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Contacts:

For press queries, please contact Kate Barron, kate.barron@vyond.com, +1 917-647-1885.