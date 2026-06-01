Eskay Mining Corp. announces First Targets in its 5,000 meter Drill Program on its Corey-Eskay Property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce details of its 5,000 meter diamond drilling program scheduled to commence in July 2026.

Primary focus of the drilling will be around surface rock samples yielding high gold and copper values in the Vermillion and TM area (See News Release dated November 7, 2025) - an area of very high prospectivity because it lies proximal to an intersection of two important mineralization trends, namely:

The south-south-west corridor hosting six porphyry copper-gold deposits from Goldstorm in the north to Kerr in the south, suggesting a deep crustal structure which runs past Vermillion and TM (Figure 1), and The Stuhini- Hazelton Unconformity, also known as "The Kyba Red Line", which has been documented as having many of British Columbia's major deposits within two kilometers of its location (Figure 2).

Work in this area during the 2024 and 2025 exploration seasons successfully confirmed a combined 2 km by 1.5 km zone of planar, flat-lying to shallowly dipping mineralized veins encompassing both the Vermillion and TM target zones. Recent glacial ablation has provided access to new outcrop exposures, revealing significant gold mineralization that remained hidden in the past.

Figures 3a and 3b illustrate the steep high-level terrain over which these two targets lie. Because of that steepness only very limited channel sampling is possible, but this was nevertheless undertaken in 2025. While the results showed only low levels of gold in the vein host rocks, the limited channel lengths possible (less than 2 meters either side of the veins) led to the conclusion that continuous core sampling of the vein-mineralized zones is required both to determine vein geometry and to measure trends in trace element pathfinders for gold and copper.

Considerations driving the decision to drill these targets are therefore:

The High Gold Grades Attainable by the Veins: Surface sampling of veins at TM has returned grades as high as 287 g/t Au , while the Vermillion zone has yielded vein sample results as high as 297 g/t Au .

Visible Gold: Field teams identified visible gold in various hand specimens from both the TM and Vermillion targets. Visible gold can imply positive metallurgy should a discovery be made.

Expansion Potential: Both targets remain open for expansion laterally and at depth, where they may be connected to a common source.

Targeting the Source: Drilling will test the continuity and density of these gold-bearing veins below surface to gain an understanding of their 3D architecture and to provide multi-element data for use in vectoring towards potential economic feeder zones.

While not discounting copper porphyry affinities expected from proximity to the Goldstorm-Kerr corridor, Eskay's technical team has noted similarities between the TM-Vermillion gold-mineralized veins and Goliath Resources' Surebet deposit which is understood to be a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold (RIRG) deposit.

Like Surebet, the TM and Vermillion targets are characterized by:

Proximity to Eocene-Aged Intrusions: Mineralization at Eskay may be linked to the neighboring Lee Brant Stock, which is believed to be Eocene in age, mirroring the Eocene intrusions considered causative at Surebet (Figure 2).

Vein Morphology: The shallow-dipping, planar, and sheeted morphology of the gold-bearing quartz veins at Eskay is a characteristic of intrusion-related systems.

Elemental Associations: High-grade gold at both projects is associated with a distinct geochemical signature, including strong correlations between gold, silver, bismuth, tellurium and tungsten.

Consequently, the exploration team will be siting its boreholes and evaluating their results with all three deposit models as targets: Porphyry Copper and Gold, Transitional Epithermal-Porphyry Gold (such as Brucejack), and Reduced Intrusion Related Gold.

Because of the higher elevation of the TM and Vermillion targets, and the merits of waiting for snow to clear before locating their drill platforms, Eskay will start its season by drilling two promising Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) targets at lower elevation in the C-10 prospect area, with up to 500m budgeted per hole.

As illustrated in Figure 4, Borehole EM26-01, with a collar elevation of 1,156m and a pierce point elevation of 877m, will target a combined chargeability and conductivity anomaly in the Hazelton Formation, followed by Borehole EM26-02 (collar elevation 1,270m and pierce point at 1,039m) which will penetrate a similar target one kilometer to the east.

The Company's drilling and surface mapping team will operate from Goldstorm Metals Corp's Electrum camp, accessing drills sites by daily helicopter flights. All drill core will be orientated, and will be transported on a regular basis to the Company's core processing and analytical facility in Stewart. All drill core will then be cut by a diamond saw and the cuttings composited every three meters for analysis by the Company's detectORE system for gold and by Portable X-Ray Fluorescence for a host of major and trace elements. All samples yielding material levels of gold, gold pathfinder elements, copper or other potentially-economic elements will be sent to ALS Global's laboratory in North Vancouver for independent analysis.

Clinton Smyth, Chief Geologist, stated: "It is very pleasing to announce this drilling program which is targeted on the under-explored, yet hugely prospective, southern portion of our property. However, it is not the only work we are doing. In anticipation of the 27km road currently being built by Seabridge Gold Inc. through the centre of our property we are preparing all our historical exploration data for re-evaluation ahead of the 2027 exploration season. All our surface sampling data has already been transferred to the Mantle Database System, along with most of our drilling data. We have almost completed uploading all our core photos into Seequent's Imago System. We have compiled our most important geophysical survey data into Geoscience Analyst, which we use alongside Leapfrog and QGIS for thorough, multi-disciplinary, re-evaluation of all historical data. And we are quietly evaluating which of the many available AI tools we should employ during the fall. This summer is going to be an exciting time. Next summer is going to be even better."

Figure 1: Airborne magnetic survey analytic signal results over the Eskay Mining Corp. Corey-Eskay Property alongside equivalent data for the area hosting six variations of porphyry copper/gold deposits immediately to the east of the property. The pattern of analytic signal results suggests four major structural domains: (1) A south-southwest trending corridor including six porphyry copper/gold deposits; (2) A domain primarily to the northeast of the 27km access road (which displays a northerly grain curving eastward); (3) A domain to the south and west of the 27km access road with a north-northwest grain; (4) A predominantly high analytic signal domain at the southwestern end of the porphyry-hosting corridor which is primarily underlain by the Eocene Lee Brand Stock (see Figure 2 for location). Eskay Mining's primary exploration targets in 2026 are shown in the figure, all appearing close to where the porphyry corridor encounters the Lee Brand Stock.

Figure 2: The approximate location of the Stuhini-Hazelton Unconformity ("The Kyba Red Line") over, and in the vicinity of, Eskay Mining Corp's Corey-Eskay Property, as overlaid on the Open Streat Maps topographic map of the area. The map includes the collar locations of the first two boreholes planned for drilling in July 2026, the location of the Lee Brand Stock, the outlines of Eskay Mining's 2026 priority target areas (labelled in Figure 1), as well as the locations of six copper/gold porphyry deposits and two porphyry-related epithermal gold deposits (also labelled in Figure 1).

Figure 3a: View to the west of the TM and Vermillion target areas, with the retreating Tom Morris glacier in the left foreground and the mapped extent of the Lee Grand Stock in the left background. Surface rock sample sites are coloured according to gold level.

Figure 3b: The same view of the TM and Vermillion target areas as shown in Figure 3a, but with an OSM topo map replacing the orthophoto to enhance sample site visibility and to show the extent of glaciers approximately 40 years ago. Surface rock sample sites are coloured according to gold level.

Qualified Person

Clinton Smyth, P. Geo., Chief Geologist for the Company, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam

President & Chief Executive Officer

T: 416 907 4605

E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/eskay-mining-corp.-announces-first-targets-in-its-5-000-meter-drill-program-on-it-1172091