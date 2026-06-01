Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the maiden diamond drill program at the Western Wabigoon Project (the "Project"), located in northwestern Ontario and held under an option agreement with a subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra").

2026 Summer Exploration Program

A total budget of $3.2 million has been approved by Centerra for the 2026 summer exploration program, consisting of diamond drilling at the W2 target and additional heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) till surveys, mapping and prospecting at regional targets. The maiden drill program comprises up to 3,650m of drilling, with planned drillhole fences spaced 250-500m apart to test a 2.5km strike length of the target area. Systematic exploration carried out since 2024 has defined the W2 target as a strong, coherent 3-kilometre-long gold-in-till and HMC gold grain anomaly. It encompasses numerous multi-gram per tonne Au showings from past trenching and shallow drilling within an area historically known as the Sorry Mac trend. Kenorland will operate the program, with drilling activities expected to conclude in late June.

Figure 1. Drill plan map of the W2 target area with planned drill hole locations and gold grain counts from HMC till sampling

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W2 Target (Sorry Mac Trend) Summary

Large scale systematic geochemical surveys completed between 2024 and 2025 have defined W2 as the priority target within an approximately 19-kilometre gold-in-till, and HMC gold grain trend along the major Manitou-Dinorwic Deformation Zone (see press release dated December 2, 2025). The underlying geology is characterised by northeast and north-northeast-trending structural lineaments associated with interpreted fold interference patterns within mafic-intermediate volcanic stratigraphy adjacent to the Bretz Lake felsic pluton. Bedrock gold mineralisation is associated with strong deformation, silica-sericite-Fe-carbonate alteration, quartz-Fe-carbonate-arsenopyrite-pyrite veining and stockwork, and disseminated sulphide mineralisation. Surface work completed by Kenorland has confirmed gold mineralisation with rock samples assaying up to 7.75 g/t Au. This work has significantly expanded the footprint beyond the limited historical trenching and shallow drilling along the Sorry Mac Trend, highlighting the potential for new discoveries through systematic drilling.

Figure 2. Simplified regional geology with significant gold deposits and Western Wabigoon Project location

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About Western Wabigoon Project

The Western Wabigoon Project is situated within the Western Wabigoon Subprovince and covers key intersections of major deformation zones within the Archean greenstone belt. In the northern portion of the property, the Pipestone-Cameron Deformation Zone (PCdz) intersects both the Manitou-Dinorwic Deformation Zone (MDdz) and the Helena-Pipestone Deformation Zone (HPdz). The PCdz hosts the Cameron orogenic gold deposit 30 km to the northwest of the property boundary, while the HPdz hosts the Rainy River deposit 50 km to the southwest. These high-strain structural corridors also host numerous gold showings associated with quartz-Fe-carbonate veins, altered shear zones, and porphyry dykes.

The Project is held under an earn-in agreement with a subsidiary of Centerra Gold (see press release dated June 25, 2025), whereby Centerra can earn up to a 70% interest in the Project by funding staged exploration and delivering a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). Upon earn-in, a joint venture will be formed, with Kenorland retaining the right to a carried interest through to completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), after which both parties will contribute pro-rata to development.

Kenorland also retains a 2% NSR royalty over the claims of the Project.

Qualified Person

Mr. Janek Wozniewski, B.Sc., P.Geo. (EGBC #172781, APEGS #77522, EGMB #48045, PGO #3824), Vice President of Operations at Kenorland, a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec, which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020, which contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 14.5 Mt at 5.47 g/t Au for 2.55 Moz of gold. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Kenorland Minerals Ltd.