Wellgistics Health, Inc.: Wellgistics Health Provides Mid-Year 2026 Corporate Outlook

Focus is on closing DelivMeds AI transaction, driving pharmacy revenue growth and supporting PharmacyChain, Medical Drones and Health Lives Here progress

Recent capital raise provides capital into late 2026, including meeting criteria for DelivMeds AI transaction funding closing condition

Recent capital raise and debt restructuring preclude the Company from issuing shares for capital raising purposes until the earlier of seven (7) months from the transaction date and thirty (30) days after effectiveness of the resale registration statement covering the underlying securities.

Recent lock-up agreement to limit shares available for sale into the market

Exercise of warrants embedded in recent financing would provide funding through 2029

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. ("Wellgistics") (NASDAQ:WGRX), a Health IT leader, integrating pharmacy dispensing AI platform EinsteinRx into patented pharmacy smart contracts platform PharmacyChain, today provided a mid-year 2026 corporate outlook. The Company intends to focus on closing the recently announced DelivMeds AI transaction, continuing to drive quarter-over-quarter growth through its Wellgistics Pharmacy business unit, and supporting the continued progress in the three key aspects of the DelivMeds AI transaction: PharmacyChain progress, Medical Drones implementation and Health Lives Here launch scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

"The last two weeks have been transformative for the Company from a strategic direction, financial structure and funding standpoint," said Wellgistics Health Interim Co-CEO Gerald Commissiong. "With the reverse split that was required to maintain our NASDAQ listing now behind us, and with the support of holders of a majority of our common shares limiting the supply of common shares available to trade through the lock-up agreement announced last Thursday that leaves approximately 1.3 million shares available to trade based on the Company's current estimates, the Company is now positioned for significant growth in the months ahead. New shares from the financing will not be eligible for resale until they are issued in accordance with the transaction documents and either registered for resale under an effective registration statement or eligible for resale under Rule 144 or another applicable exemption, expected in the third quarter. We expect our previously announced joint venture with KareRx to continue to increase our monthly pharmacy sales and are looking forward to establishing new manufacturer relationships as a result of the DelivMeds AI business model."

Mr. Commissiong continued, "With an expeditious closing of the DelivMeds AI transaction squarely in focus, we believe the addition of the 'all-of-healthcare' smart contracts claims to our exclusive PharmacyChain blockchain intellectual property (IP) stack is poised to significantly expand the Company's relationship with DataVault AI by making it one of Wellgistics' largest shareholders while allowing us to apply the full power of our proprietary EinsteinRx artificial intelligence decision-making technology beyond our current pharmacy-only license. The recently announced QOLPOM IP acquisition, once closed, will allow us to immediately integrate biometric confirmation of a drug's pharmacodynamic effect to begin to objectively confirm prescription use adherence within the Health Lives Here consumer app that is targeted for launch at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, OH in August, while also setting the stage for the coming disruption of the pharmaceuticals and medical supplies delivery sector with biometric confirmation-enabled medical drones."

"The Health Lives Here app itself is currently being optimized for that launch, with telemedicine, telelabs and telepharmacy features being added to its unique mental health AI technology in order to tailor coaching and regimen compliance messaging around which the app itself is centered to help patients reach and maintain their health goals," said Mr. Commissiong. "All of these innovations are being built for the launch of Tollo Health's proprietary nutraceutical products starting with Forzet, a proprietary medical food positioned as an adjunct to GLP-1 agonist drugs to help limit muscle loss. We know that next-generation GLP-1 agonist product candidates in the pipeline are already being positioned to help mitigate muscle loss, and we believe that given Forzet's mechanism of action it will further enhance those drugs' benefit to patients. We also intend to focus on the underserved areas of active viral infections with Galectovid and Long COVID with Tollovid. We believe strongly that the COVID pandemic catalyzed an already-emerging trend of Americans seeking non-pharmaceutical solutions to help improve and maintain healthy immune function, while building muscle. Tollo Health's best-in-breed product pipeline integrated with Wellgistics' pharmacist-led patient-engagement philosophy elevates that message, especially as part of an overall healthcare messaging paradigm being advanced together with NFL Alumni."

The anticipated DelivMeds AI and QOLPOM transactions remain subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions and other requirements, and there can be no assurance that either transaction will be completed on the anticipated terms, within the expected timeframe, or at all.

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) is a Health IT leader integrating its proprietary pharmacy dispensing optimization artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx into its blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain to optimize the prescription drug dispensing journey. Its integrated platform connects more than 6,500 pharmacies and 200+ manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, direct-to-patient delivery, and AI-powered hub services such as eligibility verification, onboarding, adherence support, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment designed to improve patient access and transparency across the prescription ecosystem.

Wellgistics Health recently entered into a fully binding letter of intent with DataVault AI, Inc., EOS Technology Holdings, Inc., Scilex Holdings, Inc. and HealthBridge Advisors LLC to form DelivMeds AI. DelivMeds AI intends to focus on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units to deliver a better healthcare experience for consumers. Tollo Health, the operating company whose control is being contributed to DelivMeds AI by HealthBridge Advisors, has a pending partnership with NFL Alumni Health to advance the Health Lives Here app that will become the centerpiece of DelivMeds AI direct-to-consumer marketing efforts. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's financing transaction, the intended use of proceeds, the expected benefits of the refinancing and new capital, the anticipated closing of the previously announced DelivMeds AI Transaction, the satisfaction of closing conditions related thereto, the Company's ability to obtain stockholder approval for the creation of preferred stock, the effectiveness of any registration statement, the automatic exchange or conversion of the New Debt into preferred stock or common stock, the potential conversion of the Funding Preferred into common stock, the Company's growth strategy, operating plans, liquidity position, capital resources, Nasdaq compliance, and the expected benefits of the Company's technology platforms and strategic relationships.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the Company may not complete the DelivMeds AI Transaction on the anticipated terms, or at all; the risk that remaining closing conditions may not be satisfied or waived; the risk that stockholder approval for the creation of preferred stock or related matters may not be obtained; the risk that any required registration statement may not become effective when expected or at all; risks related to the terms, conversion, exchange and potential dilution associated with the New Debt, the Funding Preferred and other securities of the Company; risks related to the Company's ability to successfully integrate, commercialize and scale its business initiatives; risks related to the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations; risks related to maintaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; market, regulatory and operational risks affecting the healthcare, pharmacy, pharmaceutical distribution, artificial intelligence and technology sectors; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Wellgistics Media & Investor Contact

Media: media@wellgisticshealth.com

Investor Relations: IR@wellgisticshealth.com

SOURCE: Wellgistics Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/wellgistics-health-provides-mid-year-2026-corporate-outlook-1172128