Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Birgo Capital has officially launched Reiturn, a digital impact REIT platform designed to give everyday investors access to institutional-level multifamily real estate investing.

High minimums, long lock-up periods, and opaque results have historically kept retail investors on the sidelines of real estate investing. Reiturn addresses the traditional real estate model by focusing on three core differentiators:

Access: Starting with as little as $1,000, the streamlined digital experience allows investors to get started in less than three minutes.

Starting with as little as $1,000, the streamlined digital experience allows investors to get started in less than three minutes. Liquidity: Through blockchain technology, Reiturn enables investors to buy and sell shares on a more flexible basis than traditional lock-up structures allow.

Through blockchain technology, Reiturn enables investors to buy and sell shares on a more flexible basis than traditional lock-up structures allow. Impact: Live dashboards track property performance and real resident stories of hope and transformation, giving investors full visibility into the impact of their capital.



Screenshots from the Reiturn platform.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12428/299376_6269886424257ab0_001full.jpg

"I am so proud of our team for making Reiturn a reality," said Andrew Reichert, Founder and CEO. "Launching the platform is a massive step in our mission to democratize real estate investing. We are proud to finally open the doors of our proven strategy to the public."

Built on a Proven Foundation

The Reiturn platform is powered by Birgo's operating infrastructure, which includes $350M+ in assets under management, 3,600+ apartment units across the Heartland of America, and a 20+% historical IRR over the last 10 years.

About Reiturn

Reiturn is a digital impact REIT platform, built to give everyday investors access to institutional-level multifamily real estate. Backed by Birgo Realty LLC, a vertically integrated firm founded in 2012, Reiturn combines low minimum investments, blockchain-enabled liquidity, and live impact dashboards to replace the high barriers, long lock-ups, and lack of transparency that comes with traditional real estate investing. To learn more, visit reiturn.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299376

Source: Reiturn