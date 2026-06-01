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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 13:54 Uhr
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CHR Group Acquires Rmoni and Andy to Help Establish itself as a Leading Digital Partner for the Foodservice Industry

International growth strategy to be supported by new strategic investment from PSG Equity and continued backing from existing investor Verto

PARIS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHR Group ("CHR"), a European leader in digital food safety, compliance and foodservice management software, today announced the acquisitions of Rmoni and Andy, two major technology players in the digitalisation of foodservice operations.

To read the full press release click here

Rmoni, a Benelux-based specialist in connected monitoring and quality management solutions, brings advanced real-time sensor and temperature monitoring technologies used by international foodservice and retail groups. Andy, headquartered in Spain, provides operational and HACCP management software specifically designed for large restaurant chains and multi-site foodservice operators.

Together with CHR's flagship platforms, ePackPro and Adoria, the acquisitions significantly strengthen CHR's international footprint and broaden its capabilities. Through ePackPro and Adoria, CHR already supports ~185,000 users across ~28,000 foodservice sites in nearly 50 countries, serving restaurants, cafes, hotels, catering operators, bakeries, butchers, retail and institutional foodservice groups.

The additions of Rmoni and Andy further reinforce the group's positioning in the enterprise segment and accelerate its development across Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and other international markets.

Stéphane Ankaoua, CEO at ePackPro and president of CHR Group: "With Rmoni and Andy, we are taking a new step in the development of ePackPro. These acquisitions enable us to expand our offering beyond HACCP compliance by integrating two dimensions that have become critical for foodservice and food retail professionals: on-site operational management and connected equipment monitoring. Our ambition is to build a global reference platform capable of supporting both independent establishments and multi-site groups, with the same standards of simplicity, reliability, and performance."

To read the full press release click here

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991994/CHR_Group_English.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991906/CHR_Group_acquisitions_Logo.jpg

Press Contact:
Hélène Paulmier
h.paulmier@epackpro.com
+33 6 16 66 85 90

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chr-group-acquires-rmoni-and-andy-to-help-establish-itself-as-a-leading-digital-partner-for-the-foodservice-industry-302787037.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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