Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Appoints Jared Shure as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) today announced the appointment of Jared Shure as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective June 1, 2026. Mr. Shure joins Ollie's from The Children's Place, where he most recently served as Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, overseeing legal, human resources, corporate governance, and enterprise risk functions.

In his role with Ollie's, Mr. Shure will report to Eric van der Valk, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will oversee the Company's legal, compliance, and corporate governance functions. He will work closely with the Board of Directors and serve as a member of the Company's senior leadership team.

"We are excited to welcome Jared to our leadership team," said Eric van der Valk, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Jared is a proven strategic partner with significant leadership experience in complex organizations and deep expertise in corporate governance and risk management. He is also a servant leader who shares our passion for enhancing the lives of our customers through selling Good Stuff Cheap."

"I am excited to join the team at Ollie's given its strong value proposition and differentiated operating model," said Mr. Shure. "I look forward to partnering with the leadership team and Board of Directors to support the Company's strategic priorities and continued growth moving forward."

Shure brings nearly 20 years of business and legal experience to Ollie's. Prior to his role with The Children's Place, he served in senior legal roles at Kate Spade & Company and Tapestry, Inc. He began his legal career as a mergers and acquisitions associate at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and O'Melveny & Myers LLP. Shure earned his BS in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his JD from Cornell Law School.

About Ollie's

Ollie's is a leading off-price retailer of brand name household products. Since our founding in 1982, our mission has been to sell Good Stuff Cheap®. We do this through a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world. Our stores offer Real Brands! Real Bargains! ® in a treasure hunt environment at prices up to 70% below traditional retailers. As of January 31, 2026, we operated 645 stores in 34 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.com.

Investor Contact

John Rouleau

Managing Director of Corporate Communication & Business Development

JRouleau@ollies.us

Media Contact

Tom Kuypers

Senior Vice President, Marketing

tkuypers@ollies.us