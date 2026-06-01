Yukon Metals Corp.: Yukon Metals Breaks Ground on 5,000-Metre Drill Program at AZ and Birch

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) ("Yukon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of its 2026 exploration programs at the AZ ("AZ") and the Birch ("Birch") copper-gold properties in Yukon, Canada. These fully funded exploration programs will seek to advance porphyry and skarn copper-gold targets through drilling, geophysics, surface sampling and alteration mapping.

Highlights

Drill rigs are on site at AZ and Birch, with the first core produced at AZ on May 28, 2026.





at AZ and Birch, with the first core produced at AZ on May 28, 2026. 3D Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysics in progress targeting porphyry zones at AZ.





in progress targeting porphyry zones at AZ. 2026 Exploration Plans: Approximately 2,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned at AZ and 3,000 metres of diamond drilling at Birch. The programs also include geophysics, drone aeromagnetic surveying, surface geochemical sampling and alteration mapping to refine geological models and vector toward copper-gold targets.





Approximately 2,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned at AZ and 3,000 metres of diamond drilling at Birch. The programs also include geophysics, drone aeromagnetic surveying, surface geochemical sampling and alteration mapping to refine geological models and vector toward copper-gold targets. Yukon and First Nations contractors engaged to perform majority of work as part of Yukon Metals' commitment to supporting local and community ventures.





"Seeing rigs turning at both AZ and Birch is exciting. We have first core in hand at AZ, a 5,000-metre program underway, and highly compelling targets at both properties," says Jim Coates, CEO of the Company. "The Sumo property addition makes an already interesting belt even more intriguing - more copper-gold-molybdenum targets, more district-scale, and more reasons to be optimistic about what this season's drilling is going to show us."



Image 1. Senior Geologist John Prince mapping at AZ- May 2026.



Image 2. Drill rig at site at AZ

2026 Exploration Strategy

The Company's 2026 exploration programs at AZ and Birch are intended to advance Yukon Metals' pipeline of high-priority copper-gold targets in Yukon. At AZ, work will focus on refining porphyry and skarn-style copper-gold targets supported by prior geochemistry, geophysics and technical work. At Birch, the program will build on the positive 2025 drill results which included multiple skarn zones, including a 47.4 metre section grading up to 14 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold averaging 0.4 g/t of gold-bearing mineralization (see December 8, 2025 News Release), while integrating newly optioned district-scale targets at the Sumo property.

Results from the 2026 programs will be used to refine geological models, prioritize drill targets and determine next steps for each property. Further details regarding the scope, timing and results of the field programs will be provided as work progresses.

Diamond drilling will be completed by New Age Drilling Solutions, a Yukon-based contractor, in partnership with Vision Quest Drilling, a Kluane First Nations citizen-owned company. Camp support services for the exploration activities will be provided by Käganì, a Kluane First Nations citizen-owned enterprise in partnership with longstanding Yukon-based exploration contractor, Archer Cathro.

About AZ

AZ is a 13,110-hectare copper-gold property in western Yukon, approximately 36 kilometres south of Beaver Creek and 6 kilometres west of the Alaska Highway. The property hosts porphyry and skarn-style copper-gold targets associated with intrusive rocks and hydrothermal alteration.

Recent soil geochemistry and Induced Polarization surveys have outlined multiple copper targets, including the Southeast occurrence, where copper-molybdenum-gold-silver soil anomalies coincide with intrusive rocks and IP chargeability anomalies. Rock-chip sampling has returned values up to 26% copper (see August 7,2025 News Release for fulsome list of samples).

The 2026 AZ program will focus on advancing priority targets through 2,000 metres of diamond drilling, IP surveying, drone magnetic surveying, surface sampling and alteration mapping. This work is designed to refine the property-scale geological model, vector toward the most prospective zones of copper-gold mineralization and prioritize targets for follow-up drill testing.

About Birch Property and District-Scale Expansion

Birch is a 7,000-hectare copper-gold property near Burwash Landing in southwestern Yukon, located close to the Alaska Highway. The property is prospective for porphyry and skarn-style copper-gold mineralization and hosts multiple copper-gold soil and rock anomalies.

Exploration has outlined a copper-gold soil anomaly extending up to 1,400 metres, with rock-chip samples returning values up to 2.42% copper and 14.1 g/t gold (see October 12, 2024 News Release for fulsome list of samples). In 2025, Yukon Metals completed 1,685 metres of diamond drilling from four pad locations, with all holes intersecting mineralized skarn horizons.

The 2026 Birch program will focus on advancing priority targets through IP surveying, surface sampling, alteration mapping and approximately 3,000 metres of diamond drilling. This work is designed to refine the property-scale geological model, vector toward the most prospective zones of copper-gold mineralization and test priority targets for copper-gold mineralization.

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold Corp.'s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper- gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial tungsten, gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management team across technical and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. The Company's strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, its ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon Territory is an underexplored and minerally endowed district with a mining history dating back to the Klondike Gold Rush of 1898. With a progressive permitting regime, geopolitical stability and supportive government, it is well positioned to foster the next generation of mines. The Yukon is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold Corp.'s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district- scale mining opportunities.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101).

- ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP.

"Jim Coates"

Jim Coates, CEO

Email: jimcoates@yukonmetals.com

For additional information please contact:

Lindsay Wilson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Yukon Metals Corp.

Email: lindsaywilson@yukonmetals.com

Website: www.yukonmetals.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information regarding the Company's planned 2026 exploration programs at the AZ and Birch properties; the timing, scope and objectives of planned IP surveying, drone magnetic surveying, surface sampling, alteration mapping and drilling; the anticipated purpose of the exploration programs, including to refine the property-scale geological models, vector toward prospective zones of copper-gold mineralization and identify and prioritize targets for follow-up drill testing; the interpretation of prior exploration results, including geochemical, geophysical, surface sampling and drilling results; the potential for porphyry and skarn-style copper-gold mineralization at the AZ and Birch properties; and the Company's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential", or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the ability of the Company to complete the 2026 exploration programs as described; the ability of 2026 work programs to refine geological models, prioritize drill targets and determine next steps for AZ and Birch; the Company's ability to provide further details regarding the scope, timing and results of the field programs on the timelines required; the AZ and Birch properties not being prospective copper-rich, gold-rich or silver-rich geological systems; rock samples collected and analysed through surface geochemical sampling not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed helicopter-supported mapping and sampling programs; not successfully integrating newly optioned district-scale targets at the Sumo property; not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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