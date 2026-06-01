Edible Garden AG Incorporated: Edible Garden Accelerates Path to Profitability Through Major Logistics Transformation, Reducing Operating Costs, Lowering Emissions and Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency

BELVIDERE, NJ, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated ("Edible Garden" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products today announced the successful completion of a significant logistics transformation across the Metro New York market, transitioning from a traditional Direct Store Delivery (DSD) network to a more efficient direct-to-distribution-center and regional distribution model.

The strategic initiative is expected to meaningfully reduce operating expenses while supporting the Company's ongoing sustainability objectives. By leveraging the established distribution infrastructure of our retail partners, Edible Garden anticipates substantial reductions in transportation-related costs, including fuel, labor, vehicle maintenance, insurance, and fleet expenses, while significantly lowering transportation-related carbon emissions. This marks another important step in the Company's efforts to improve margins, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen its foundation for long-term profitable growth.

"For years, our DSD model helped establish Edible Garden as a trusted supplier to leading retailers," said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. "As transportation, insurance, and labor costs continued to rise, we identified an opportunity to improve efficiency while further advancing our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission."

"By leveraging the distribution infrastructure already in place at our retail partners, we expect to significantly reduce operating costs, lower transportation-related emissions, and simplify our supply chain. This initiative demonstrates how sustainability and sound business practices can work hand in hand, helping us improve margins, enhance operating leverage, and build a more scalable platform for long-term growth while continuing to deliver the quality and freshness our customers expect," concluded Mr. Kras.

Under the new model, products are delivered directly to retailer distribution centers and regional logistics hubs, eliminating thousands of individual store-level delivery miles annually. The initiative is expected to reduce transportation-related emissions while improving routing efficiency, delivery density, and overall supply chain performance.

The transition supports Edible Garden's broader sustainability strategy and Zero-Waste Inspired® operating framework, which focus on reducing waste, conserving resources, improving traceability, and enhancing operational efficiency. The Company continues to identify opportunities to improve performance, expand margins, reduce environmental impact, and support long-term value creation.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart's Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG's Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way and Vitamin Whey-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company's latest corporate video here.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com