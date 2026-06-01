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ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
49 Leser
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Rescue Intellitech Renews Partnership with The Fire Fighter Cancer Foundation to Advance Firefighter Health and Safety

MANASSAS, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Rescue Intellitech, a leader in advanced fire safety and decontamination solutions, today announced the renewal of its partnership with the Fire Fighter Cancer Foundation, reinforcing a shared commitment to reducing cancer risks and improving long-term health outcomes for firefighters.

Firefighter occupational cancer remains one of the leading causes of line-of-duty deaths, driven by repeated exposure to toxic contaminants on the fireground. Through this continued collaboration, both organizations will work to expand awareness, education, and access to solutions that help mitigate those risks.

"Firefighters willingly face danger every time they answer a call. Risk is part of the profession, and it always will be," said Kristi Elrod, the North American Marketing Director at Rescue Intellitech. "What should never be accepted are the hidden risks that follow them back to the station. By removing contaminants from gear and equipment after the fire is out, departments have an opportunity to reduce long-term exposure and better protect the health of the people who dedicate their lives to protecting us."

The partnership will focus on supporting initiatives that promote best practices in decontamination, increased awareness around occupational exposure, and advocacy for firefighter health and safety nationwide.

Webster Marshall IV, Director of Research and Technology Development at Fire Fighter Cancer Foundation said, "With partners like Rescue Intellitech we can continue to impact those exposures through research and development for not only the betterment of clean protective clothing and equipment but the longevity of the responders both on the job and off. The people who respond are our most valuable assets and providing high quality, high efficiency, long term exposure reduction technology helps protect what's most important."

Rescue Intellitech has been at the forefront of developing innovative solutions designed to reduce harmful contaminants encountered during firefighting operations. By aligning with The Fire Fighter Cancer Foundation, the company continues to support efforts that prioritize firefighter health both on and off the fireground.

About The Fire Fighter Cancer Foundation

The Fire Fighter Cancer Foundation team is utilizing 14 plus years as a nonprofit organization to refine the volunteer work of individuals with fire service experience of 5 to 45 years. Living fire history as well as working and training as industry leaders and instructors enhance the commitment to others that this passionate and dedicated group of individuals offer the fire industry and the communities in which they live. For more information please visit https://www.ffcancer.org/

About RESCUE Intellitech

Rescue Intellitech, part of the Sandberg Development Group, provides advanced solutions for decontaminating personal protective equipment. Its innovative products, including the Solo Rescue decon washer, help fire departments reduce cancer risks, protect their teams, and enhance operational readiness. Guided by the motto "Clean gear saves lives", Rescue Intellitech also serves various industries committed to work safety. The group includes other visionary companies such as AIMPOINT, GAIM, NORDISK, and Camurus. For more information please visit rescueintellitech.com

Contact:

Adam Handelsman
SpecOps Communications
adam@specopscomm.com
(512) 363-0594

SOURCE: Rescue Intellitech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/rescue-intellitech-renews-partnership-with-the-fire-fighter-cancer-foundation-to-advance-1171419

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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