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WKN: A40K3N | ISIN: US8677817004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.05.26 | 21:59
0,258 US-Dollar
+1,34 % +0,003
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sunshine Biopharma Inc.: Sunshine Biopharma Announces Canadian Approval for Rivaroxaban, a Generic Form of Xarelto

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the "Company"), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in generic and specialty prescription medications, is pleased to announce the approval of its generic Rivaroxaban tablets of 2.5mg, 10mg, 15mg and 20mg for the Canadian market. Rivaroxaban is the generic equivalent of the brand name anticoagulant, Xarelto.

Rivaroxaban is a direct oral anticoagulant prescribed to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. It is also widely utilized to reduce the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation.

The global market for Rivaroxaban is estimated to reach $12.7 Billion in 2026 and is set to expand to approximately $30.5 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast from 2026 to 2035, (Business Research Insights). According to IQVIA Pharmafocus 2028, the Canadian pharmaceutical market accounts for approximately 2.1% of the global pharmaceutical market and ranks as the 6th largest worldwide.

Sunshine Biopharma has established a robust distribution network across Canada through its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Nora Pharma Inc. The addition of Rivaroxaban to our portfolio of drugs represents a strategic expansion for the Company in the area of anticoagulants. The Company's first generic anticoagulant, Apixaban (brand name Eliquis) has been on the market for over three years. It is anticipated that Sunshine Biopharma's Rivaroxaban will be ready to ship to pharmacies in October 2026.

"We are pleased to introduce Rivaroxaban oral tablets as the newest addition to our expanding portfolio of high-quality generic drugs," said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. "This approval strengthens our position in the generics market and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering affordable medicines that patients and healthcare providers can rely on."

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 60 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and approximately 12 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in the remainder of 2026. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

All registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (the "Company") that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company's drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Sebaaly, CFO
Direct Line: 514-814-0464
camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com

SOURCE: Sunshine Biopharma Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sunshine-biopharma-announces-canadian-approval-for-rivaroxaban-a-gene-1172103

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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