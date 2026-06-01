Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered financing (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued a total of 20,350,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,017,500. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Commencing on the 62nd day after issuance, each Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.07 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Units were offered for sale pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") in all provinces of Canada and other qualifying jurisdictions. The securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Company entered into an Advisory Agreement with Research Capital Corporation (the "Advisor"), pursuant to which the Advisor provided financial advisory, consulting, and support services (the "Advisory Services"). In consideration for the Advisory Services, the Company paid the Advisor a cash work fee of $25,000 and issued 500,000 Common Shares (the "Advisor Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Advisor Share.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees to eligible finders in the aggregate amount of $81,400 and issued a total of 1,628,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.07 for a period of 36 months from issuance.

All of the Advisor Shares and Finder's Warrants are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used by Meryllion to fund exploration and development costs and for working capital purposes.

Croesus Mining Pty Ltd., under the control of David Steinepreis, a director of the Company, participated in the Offering in the amount of $75,000. This participation constitutes a related-party transaction within the meaning of Multi-Lateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Pursuant to Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval as the fair market value of the insider's participation in the Offering is below 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization for purposes of MI 61-101.

The offering document related to the Offering can be accessed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.meryllionres.com.

About Meryllion Resources Corporation:

Meryllion is an exploration-stage company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company recently entered into a lease and option agreement in respect of the Makenzie gold/silver/antimony project located 44 kms south-southwest of Austin, Nevada in the Toiyabe Range of central Nevada. Makenzie is known to be one of the largest untested gold, silver and antimony anomalies in the state of Nevada.

Meryllion also has the rights to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Westbury and Tasmanian Strategic Green Metals ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth elements (REE) projects located in northeast Tasmania, Australia with a total tenement area of approximately 800 kms2. Meryllion's IAC REE projects are situated along strike, and/or adjacent to, discoveries by ABx Group Limited. ABx has reported that Tb (Terbium) and Dy (Dysprosium) concentrations in all of ABx's rare earths resources are the highest of any ionic adsorption clay deposit in Australia and are amongst the highest globally (refer ABx's ASX announcement dated 5 May 2025).

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Richard Revelins

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Meryllion Resources Corporation

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299573

Source: Meryllion Resources Corporation