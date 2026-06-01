Shaw's appointment marks North Highland's next move: a customer-obsessed, AI-forward firm built for how work is changing

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, today announced that Anthony Shaw has been appointed Global Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026. Shaw succeeds Alex Bombeck, who led the firm since 2022.

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Anthony Shaw has been appointed North Highland's Global Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026. Shaw, the firm's first British CEO, most recently led North Highland's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market and brings more than 20 years of consulting and industry experience.

Shaw, who most recently led North Highland's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market, brings more than 20 years of consulting and industry experience including leading the Global Innovation unit at Telefónica Digital shaping his entrepreneurial approach to leadership. He joined North Highland in 2017 and has built a track record of delivering results for customers and growing the firm's international presence. Shaw is the firm's first British CEO, and he will spend his time heavily market-facing in all of its regional hubs.

Under his leadership, the UK, South Africa and Middle East businesses expanded significantly, earning recognition in the Financial Times UK Leading Management Consultants report six consecutive years while securing a win and multiple short listings at the prestigious Management Consultancies Association (MCA) Awards.

"Anthony is the right leader to drive North Highland forward in our next phase of growth," said Dan Reardon, Board Chair and former North Highland CEO. "His customer-first approach, innovation background, global perspective and ability to rally high-performing teams make him the best person to lead us through this incredibly exciting era of change."

In his new role, Shaw will lead North Highland's global vision with a clear set of priorities: deepening the firm's customer relationships, investing in the culture where people are energized to do their best work, and ensuring North Highland is at the forefront of AI and emerging ways of working. North Highland's position is that AI doesn't just change the tools organizations use, it changes the work itself, and Shaw will be responsible for ensuring customers and the firm are building operating models designed for that reality.

"Anthony is exactly the kind of leader this moment demands: deeply committed to customers, relentlessly focused on delivery, and able to cut through ambiguity and move at real pace without losing people along the way," said Gonzalo Martín-Villa, former Group Chief Innovation Officer, Telefónica. "I have seen him operate at the highest levels of complexity, and he brings out the best in the teams around him."

"North Highland has always been built on exceptional customer relationships and right now, with AI changing everything at speed, that matters more than ever," said Shaw. "Our customers are operating in the most complex, fast-moving environment any of us have seen, and they deserve a consulting firm who moves just as fast. I genuinely believe we have everything it takes to be the most impactful partner any of our customers have ever worked with. That's the ambition."

Shaw holds a First Class Honours Degree in Chemistry with Medicinal Chemistry from the University of Manchester. Outside of work, he is a husband and dad to four children. He also serves as a Strategic Advisor to 100andFirst, an organizational transformation business founded by Will Fraser, Premiership and European Cup-winning rugby player, that applies the principles of elite sport to build high-performing teams.

About North Highland

Founded in 1992, North Highland helps businesses move from strategy to reality, taking a pragmatic and practical approach to build solutions that work and create impact that lasts. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services, powered at the intersection of talent and technology, turn client visions into real, measurable value.

With industry-leading client satisfaction ratings, North Highland's methods and expertise are regularly recognized by the world's leading analyst firms. Offering global support and capabilities, North Highland has offices across U.S., UK, Middle East, Romania, Ecuador, and Canada.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram, and Facebook.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Courtney James

Senior Director, PR

(+1) 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com