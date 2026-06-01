Breakthrough products meet intensifying AI performance, enhanced protection, and thermal management needs while maximizing design flexibility and end-to-end system efficiency

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide bandgap power devices, power management ICs, and modules will exhibit its latest power management solutions that meet increasing AI core power, AI data center and industrial power needs at the PCIM Expo 2026. Attendees are invited to see the product advancements that enable developers to overcome design challenges by safely maximizing performance, boosting efficiency, matching board-space limitations, and meeting AI power-delivery requirements. The key application area solutions shown in the AOS booth include:

AI Core Power and High-end Computing:

AOS introduced several new power management solutions for AI computing, graphics, and next-generation notebook applications. Highlights include the AOZ73216QI and AOZ73104QI controllers for high-performance GPUs and SoCs in AI data centers, and new Type-C EPR 3.1 protection switches supporting safe, reliable power delivery up to 240W for next-generation USB Type-C applications.The AOZ13058DI offers overvoltage/ overcurrent protection features suited for 48V Type-C sinking applications, while the AOZ15953DI provides the additional protection features needed for Type-C sourcing applications.

AI Data Center:

AOS Expands its AI data center power portfolio with advanced MOSFET, aSiC, and GaN solutions designed for 48V/54V and emerging 800 VDC power architectures. The company's latest devices support high-density DC/DC and AC/DC conversion with improved thermal performance, ultra-low switching losses, and compact, cooling-efficient designs for AI servers and accelerators. Key innovations include double-sided-cooling MOSFETs, third-generation aSiC devices for efficient high-voltage conversion, GaN FETs for compact high-frequency power delivery, and rugged hot-swap solutions that enhance reliability and efficiency in demanding AI factory environments.

Industrial Power:

BLDC motor solution portfolio featuring advanced MOSFETs, motor driver ICs, and dual-core motor control MCUs for applications ranging from power tools and outdoor equipment to e-mobility systems. Its low-loss MOSFETs and GTPAK topside-cooling technology improve thermal and electrical performance, while integrated 3-phase and half-bridge driver ICs simplify design and enhance protection features. Complementing these are highly integrated dual-core MCU solutions that support efficient sensor-less and sensored motor control with advanced FOC and PWM capabilities for high-performance motor applications.

Where: PCIM Expo 2026, Nuremberg Exhibition Centre, Nuremberg

When: June 9 11, 2026

Location: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Booth #9-539

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide bandgap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, SiC GaN, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HV Gate Drivers, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS' portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal computers, graphics cards, data centers, AI servers, smartphones, consumer and industrial motor controls, TVs, lighting, automotive electronics, and power supply units for various equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability of new products and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, the actual product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and other risks as described in the Company's annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Mina Galvan

Tel: 408.830.9742

Email: mina.galvan@aosmd.com