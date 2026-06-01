News summary:

Defense operations require resilient timing architectures that maintain synchronization in contested and GNSS-denied environments

ruggedSync Series OSA 5510 delivers assured timing and extended holdover in a MIL-qualified platform for tactical, deployable operations

Series OSA 5510 delivers assured timing and extended holdover in a MIL-qualified platform for tactical, deployable operations Zero-trust resiliency with diversified cPNT sources, including M-Code, PRS and STL, strengthens operational continuity for defense communications, navigation and mission-critical infrastructure

Oscilloquartz today launched its ruggedSync Series OSA 5510, a ruggedized timing and synchronization platform engineered for defense and other harsh, mission-critical environments. Designed for deployment in tactical communications networks, mobile command centers (MCCs), aviation systems and other highly demanding operational environments, the OSA 5510 combines PTP grandmaster and NTP server functionality with synchronization assurance and resilient holdover in a compact MIL-qualified platform. Multi-band GNSS support, encrypted and authenticated timing options and environmental protection enable operation in contested and GNSS-denied environments where trusted synchronization must be maintained.

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Oscilloquartz's ruggedSync Series OSA 5510 delivers resilient, high-precision timing for mission-critical defense networks.

"Our new ruggedSync Series OSA 5510 extends the Oscilloquartz assured PNT portfolio into tactical and deployable defense environments," said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz. "Combined with our optical cesium clocks, synchronization assurance technologies, PTP grandmasters and synchronization management solutions, it reinforces Oscilloquartz's ability to deliver the industry's most comprehensive timing portfolio. This enables us to support truly end-to-end, multi-layered timing architectures designed to maintain trusted synchronization and resilient PNT capabilities across highly demanding and contested environments."

Built to support resilient defense timing architectures, the OSA 5510 integrates advanced synchronization technologies and flexible mission-critical interfaces within a hardened platform compliant with MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G. The solution supports IEEE 1588v2 PTP, SyncE and secure NTP services, while programmable I/O and timecode interfaces, including STANAG, Have Quick, IRIG and PPS/CLK distribution, support diverse defense payloads and operational requirements. Optical and copper SFP/SFP+ 1G/10G interfaces and dual power feeds further enable deployment across modern high-bandwidth defense networks.

The ruggedSync Series OSA 5510 strengthens multi-source resilience through zero-trust architecture, with support for M-Code, Galileo PRS and Iridium STL. Extended holdover, low phase-noise outputs, and jamming and spoofing detection and mitigation help maintain continuity during GNSS degradation or disruption, while White Rabbit readiness supports advanced timing distribution use cases. The launch also builds on Oscilloquartz's expanding global aerospace, defense and government partnerships, including regional representative and VAR relationships supporting resilient timing and assured PNT deployments across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

"Modern defense operations require synchronization technologies that are resilient, flexible and straightforward to integrate across diverse mission environments," commented Igal Pinhasov, VP of product line management at Oscilloquartz. "Our OSA 5510 builds on the same core timing and synchronization technologies deployed across the broader Oscilloquartz portfolio, helping to deliver a more consistent operational experience across network layers and deployment models. By leveraging common capabilities and synchronization management approaches, organizations can simplify integration and more easily scale resilient timing infrastructures across evolving defense networks."

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz, an Adtran company, delivers high-precision timing and synchronization solutions for mobile networks and critical infrastructure, enabling assured positioning, navigation and timing (aPNT) with multi-source resilience and long holdover. With over 75 years of expertise, Oscilloquartz combines innovation with proven reliability to strengthen network resilience in a GNSS-challenged world. Our portfolio includes optically pumped atomic cesium clocks, PTP grandmasters, GNSS receivers and advanced synchronization management tools for in-service assurance. These solutions maintain accuracy and availability even under jamming or spoofing attacks, supporting communications, power, aviation, transport, defense, finance and broadcast networks. For more information, please visit www.oscilloquartz.com.

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Oscilloquartz

www.oscilloquartz.com

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