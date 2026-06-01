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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
110 Leser
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Phenomenex Launches Endrix Long Life Columns, Redefining Column Durability and Method Reliability

Redefined Column Durability and Method Reliability

TORRANCE, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex Inc., a Danaher Company and a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, today introduced the Endrix Long Life LC column, a new liquid chromatography solution engineered for extended column lifetime and consistent performance in demanding analytical workflows. Designed to withstand challenging sample matrices and rigorous method conditions, Endrix Long Life LC helps laboratories move from method development to reproducible results with fewer interruptions. This latest advancement in Phenomenex's column hardware technology is purpose?built for laboratories seeking to reduce downtime, improve throughput, and increase return on investment without sacrificing chromatographic performance.

"Scientists are under constant pressure to deliver high?quality data while managing increasing sample complexity and tighter timelines," said Eric Lavold, Vice President for Product Management and Strategy at Phenomenex. "Endrix Long Life LC was developed to address these challenges directly by delivering exceptional durability and reliable performance over extended use."

Endrix Long Life LC offers a robust column design to help protect against common mechanisms of column failure, including peak distortion, pressure rise from build-up, and performance drift. By prioritizing column longevity and consistency from the start, Phenomenex enables laboratories to maintain method integrity across longer analytical campaigns. These capabilities make Endrix Long Life LC columns well?suited for pharmaceutical and clinical laboratories, forensic and toxicology laboratories, and environmental and food testing laboratories where method reliability is critical.

The product will be officially unveiled at the 73rd ASMS Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics (ASMS 2026) and attendees can explore application data and discuss Endrix best practices with Phenomenex specialists at booth 802.

About Phenomenex

Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in academic, pharmaceutical, biotech, environmental, clinical research, government, and industrial laboratories. From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve human health and well-being

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges-helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

For more information, please visit www.phenomenex.com and follow the company's blog at www.scienceunfiltered.com

Let's connect: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984794/Phenomenex_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991550/EndrixColumns_ID_41462ea00dab.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phenomenex-launches-endrix-long-life-columns-redefining-column-durability-and-method-reliability-302786650.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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