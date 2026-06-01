GIGABYTE Debuts 40th Anniversary X870E and X870 AORUS INFINITY Series Motherboards at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, debuts its 40th anniversary X870E and X870 AORUS INFINITY series motherboards at COMPUTEX 2026. Built for the latest AMD Ryzen 9950X3D2 processors, the series features AI-enhanced X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 for peak performance and supports memory speeds up to 11,400 MT/s. The lineup includes the X870E AORUS INFINITY NEXT, designed to push thermal engineering and power delivery into a new era, and the X870 AORUS INFINITY is engineered for ultra-low latency memory performance.

At the core of the series is X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, GIGABYTE's exclusive AI-enhanced overclocking technology. The boards are equipped with an onboard hardware chip that monitors system operating conditions and workload behavior in real time. Combined with dynamic OC engine, trained on big data, delivers performance optimization for each processor. This enables smarter, faster, and more adaptive performance tuning for gaming, creation, and heavy-load computing.

For flagship engineering, the X870E AORUS INFINITY NEXT combines space-tech and data center-grade design through rocket thruster-grade thermal materials and advanced 3D metal printing technology. The innovative AI Gyroid M.2 heatsink structure, only achievable through 3D metal printing, delivers up to 44% greater cooling surface area. Combined with a 3D-printed vapor chamber and honeycomb-structured metal backplate, it pushes flagship motherboard thermal engineering beyond traditional limits. It is also equipped with 64 power phases, integrating Low Earth Orbit and data center-grade Quad OptiMOS technology to deliver up to 5,120 amps of total current, setting a new benchmark for extreme power delivery and next-generation performance.

The X870 AORUS INFINITY is engineered to redefine memory responsiveness on the AMD X870 platform. By pushing CL24 timing, twice as tight as standard timings, the motherboard delivers an impressive 20% speed advantage and achieves the lowest memory latency ever on the AMD X870 platform for a faster, more responsive gaming and computing experience.

As part of GIGABYTE's 40th anniversary showcase, the X870E AORUS INFINITY NEXT and X870 AORUS INFINITY reflect the brand's continuous focus on extreme performance and effective thermal design. Visit GIGABYTE Consumer Booth M0520 at Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, 4F during COMPUTEX 2026, or explore more product information on the official website.

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