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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 14:10 Uhr
84 Leser
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Paper Interactive, Inc.: Athennian Launches Purpose-Built AI-Governed Platform for Private Markets

Athennian for Private Markets gives alternative asset managers control of entity data across legal, finance, tax, compliance and investor operations.

TORONTO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athennian today announced the launch of Athennian for Private Markets, a purpose-built AI-governed platform that helps alternative asset managers centralize, manage and scale legal entity data across tax, finance, legal, compliance, investor relations and deal teams.

Athennian for Private Markets centralizes entity data across fund administrators, law firms and jurisdictions to create a single source of truth for entities, ownership structures and governance records. By bringing fragmented data into one operational layer, firms can improve data governance, accelerate reporting and create a trusted foundation for AI initiatives.

Unlike generic entity management systems adapted for private markets, Athennian for Private Markets is designed specifically around the operational realities of alternative asset management, including SPVs, parallel funds, AIVs, feeder structures, and post-exit entities.

"Most alternative asset managers don't actually control their entity data," said Adrian Camara, CEO of Athennian. "It's fragmented across systems and counterparties, which forces teams into constant reconciliation and slows down operations as complexity grows. Athennian for Private Markets changes that by creating a single operational data layer firms can actually run on."

The launch also reflects growing demand across the private markets ecosystem for more scalable approaches to governance and operational infrastructure.

"Effective data governance is a major challenge for alternative asset managers, largely due to the scale and complexity of their structures and the nuanced stakeholder landscape," said Mike Fry, Vice President & BU GM, Entity Management and Governance Operations, at Elevate. "A solution that structures data aligned to these operational complexities unlocks meaningful efficiency gains, improves data governance and creates a pathway to automation."

Athennian for Private Markets launches alongside a growing ecosystem of implementation and advisory partners supporting private markets firms globally.

To learn more about Athennian for Private Markets, visit athennian.com/private-markets.

Media contact: press@athennian.com


About Athennian
Athennian delivers Governance Ops software that aligns legal, finance, tax and compliance teams through a secure, integrated source of truth for entity and ownership data. The platform helps organizations automate governance workflows, maintain audit-ready records and collaborate with confidence across complex corporate and investment structures. More than 500,000 entities across over 150 countries are managed on Athennian. To learn more, visit athennian.com.

About Elevate
Elevate is an expert-led, AI-powered law company that provides software and services for the intersection of business and law. Our legal, business, and technology professionals offer practical ways for global law departments and law firms to improve efficiency, quality, and business outcomes. More information at https://elevate.law.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: Athennian_OnePager_PrivateMarkets


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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