BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

BlackRock American Income Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 May 2026 its issued share capital consisted of 57,837,138 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: 37,524,167).

Shareholders should use 57,837,138 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

William Rowledge

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2284

Date: 01 June 2026