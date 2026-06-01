EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information



01.06.2026 / 14:11 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 7th Interim Announcement



Luxembourg, 1 June 2026 - In the period from 25 May 2026 up to and including 29 May 2026, 116,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG") previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR) 25 May 2026 24,700 0.5118 26 May 2026 24,000 0.5014 27 May 2026 23,000 0.5000 28 May 2026 23,300 0.5057 29 May 2026 21,000 0.5086 Weekly Total 116,000 0.5055 Programme Total to Date 925,190 0.4548

The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG's website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback .





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