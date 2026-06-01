Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc - Anglian Water confirms final £200 million tranche of £500 million equity injection

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

Further to our announcements of 23 May 2025 and 2 September 2025 , Anglian Water today confirms that the final £200 million tranche of the previously announced £500 million equity injection has now been received from shareholders.

This completes the £500 million equity commitment.

As previously outlined, the proceeds will be transferred through the group structure to Aigrette Financing (Issuer) plc, the unrated Holdco borrowing entity, where they will be used to repay £200 million of bank facilities maturing in mid-June 2026.

For all queries, please contact the Investor Relations Team on Investors@awg.com

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc LEI: 213800Y5R44IBGNSGT56