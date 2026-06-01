Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 14:26 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arvana, Inc.: Arvana Inc. Updates Corporate Information

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Arvana Inc. (OTCID:AVNI) updates corporate information.

Arvana replaced its CFO and auditor in 2025 and accordingly the 2025 audit has been delayed but is underway and will be filed as soon as possible. A temporary yield sign to indicate late filings is posted on the OTCmarkets.com "OTC" platform. The temporary yield sign will be removed when the audit is completed. Trading on the OTCID market is not impacted.

"We knew that changing auditors and CFO could cause delays and additional costs but it's important to be aligned with the best people with current operations and potential business roll outs. We need to get ready for the future which includes access to an $100M Equity Line of Credit by Generating Alpha Ltd., as referred to in a previous press release dated March 26, 2026. The OTC is a great platform for Arvana!" said James Kim, Arvana CEO.

About OTCMarkets.com

"OTC" operates a regulated stock market for the trading of over 12,000 U.S. and global securities. OTC organizes these securities into four markets. Investor-focused companies use one disclosure standards to share with individual investors and the professional investment community. These reporting standards increase the flow of information, raise the profile of companies, improve price discovery, and increase trading and liquidity in the OTCQX, OTCQB and OTCID markets.

About Arvana Inc.

Arvana Inc. (OTCID:AVNI) is a publicly traded company registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is listed on the OTCID, ticker symbol AVNI, Reporting platform. More information can be found at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Additional Information:

Arvana Contact
James Kim, Chief Executive Officer
Email: james@arvana.us
Website: https://arvana.us

Forward-Looking Statements

Several statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements of future expectations based on currently available information that are subject to risks and uncertainties including general economic conditions, changes in capital markets, regulator legislation, and other circumstances that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expectations Arvana does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or status of such statements so it will not be liable for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements contained in this press release. Arvana encourages the public to read the information provided in conjunction with its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Arvana, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arvana-inc.-updates-corporate-information-1172135

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.