Arvana, Inc.: Arvana Inc. Updates Corporate Information

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Arvana Inc. (OTCID:AVNI) updates corporate information.

Arvana replaced its CFO and auditor in 2025 and accordingly the 2025 audit has been delayed but is underway and will be filed as soon as possible. A temporary yield sign to indicate late filings is posted on the OTCmarkets.com "OTC" platform. The temporary yield sign will be removed when the audit is completed. Trading on the OTCID market is not impacted.

"We knew that changing auditors and CFO could cause delays and additional costs but it's important to be aligned with the best people with current operations and potential business roll outs. We need to get ready for the future which includes access to an $100M Equity Line of Credit by Generating Alpha Ltd., as referred to in a previous press release dated March 26, 2026. The OTC is a great platform for Arvana!" said James Kim, Arvana CEO.

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About Arvana Inc.

Arvana Inc. (OTCID:AVNI) is a publicly traded company registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is listed on the OTCID, ticker symbol AVNI, Reporting platform. More information can be found at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Additional Information:

Arvana Contact

James Kim, Chief Executive Officer

Email: james@arvana.us

Website: https://arvana.us

Forward-Looking Statements

Several statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements of future expectations based on currently available information that are subject to risks and uncertainties including general economic conditions, changes in capital markets, regulator legislation, and other circumstances that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expectations Arvana does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or status of such statements so it will not be liable for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements contained in this press release. Arvana encourages the public to read the information provided in conjunction with its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Arvana, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arvana-inc.-updates-corporate-information-1172135